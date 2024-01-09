Alabama A&M women big game from Dixon in SWAC win

By

Alabama A&M handed Mississippi Valley State University its 12th consecutive loss in an 83-67 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The game was tied at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Devilettes 46-30 over the final 20 minutes to come away with the win.

Victoria Dixon secured her first 20-point scoring game of the season, putting up 21 points to lead Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 23 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 22 points on 69 percent shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 55 percent true shooting.

Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 23 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 24-of-54 from the field and 5-of-14 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.88 points per possession.

Alabama A&M scored a season-high 46 second half points

Mississippi Valley State University collected 14 steals, a season-best

Six lead changes and five ties were recorded in the game

Alabama A&M gets its first conference win of the year. Next, the Bulldogs will face struggling Alcorn State on Jan. 11 at the Event Center. MVSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. A Jan. 13 matchup with conference rival Prairie View A&M in Prairie View is the Devilettes’ next shot at a win.

