Hampton University football 2024 schedule released

Hampton, Va. (Jan. 10, 2024) … The Hampton University 2024 football schedule features 12 games including six at home, match-ups against each of the Coastal Athletic Association’s three 2023 co-champions, and a Homecoming date with Elon on Oct. 26.
“It’s a difficult and demanding schedule,” Coach Robert Prunty said. “It will be a big challenge for us and one we are looking forward to. The CAA is the most competitive league in the country. But we will be up for the challenge.”
Prunty’s team faces four teams that advanced to the NCAA playoffs in 2023. Virginia Union earned an invitation to the Division II Playoffs, while Villanova and Richmond each advanced to the FCS quarterfinals, and Albany lost in the FCS semifinals.
The four-game non-conference schedule includes a season-opening game against Morgan State on Aug. 31 in the Brick City Classic in Harrison, N.J. After hosting CIAA power Virginia Union on Sept. 7, the Pirates play longtime rival Norfolk State on the road on Sept. 14. Hampton completes the non-conference portion of the schedule on Sept. 21 when the Pirates play Howard for the 98th time in the series that began in 1908.
The Pirates travel to Williamsburg to face William & Mary in the conference opener on Sept. 28. After an Oct. 5 home game with Rhode Island, Hampton has a week off before playing at North Carolina A&T on Oct. 19.
Hampton will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 26 when the Pirates host Elon. A week later, CAA co-champion Villanova plays at Armstrong Stadium. After playing at Towson on Nov. 9, Hampton plays CAA co-champions Richmond on Nov. 16 at home and Albany in the season finale on Nov. 23.
Hampton, along with Delaware, are the only teams to play all three CAA co-champions from 2023.
Hampton University posted an improved 5-6 mark in 2023 finishing with a 3-5 record in CAA play. The Pirates led the conference in rushing in 2023 with 216.4 yards per game and returns top running back Elijah Burris, who averaged 114.7 yards per game on the ground.
Fans can make $50 deposits on season tickets for the 2024 season and secure priority access to preferred seat locations. Fans must purchase one deposit for each season ticket seat.
We will follow up in spring 2024 to provide seating options and collect remaining balances. The deposit is non-refundable and applies to the total balance. Season ticket prices will be released soon. To make a deposit visit hamptonpirates.com/football-tickets
Seat selection will be prioritized based on giving level to the Hampton Athletics Foundation. To make a donation to the Hampton University Athletics Foundation, please visit hamptonpirates.com/invest
2024 Hampton Football Schedule
Date Opponent 2023 Record Series Record
Aug. 31 Brick City Classic, Harrison, N.J.
Sept. 7 VIRGINIA UNION 10-2 39-41-3
Sept. 14 at Norfolk State 3-8 27-30-1
Sept. 21 HOWARD 6-6 54-42-1
Sept. 28 at William & Mary 6-5 0-9
Oct. 5 RHODE ISLAND 6-5 0-2
Oct. 19 at North Carolina A&T 1-11 28-18-2
Oct. 26 ELON (Homecoming) 6-5 0-2
Nov. 2 VILLANOVA 10-3 0-3
Nov. 9 at Towson 5-6 0-1
Nov. 16 RICHMOND 9-4 1-4
Nov. 23 at Albany 11-4 0-0