MEAC Basketball Saturday Preview 01-06-2024

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game – Women

Durham will be the host on Saturday afternoon as North Carolina Central and Howard go head-to-head. The Eagles emerged victorious against the Bison in their last meeting at McDougald-McLendon Arena in February 2023, with a final score of 56-51.

North Carolina Central | OVR 5-9 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 3-0

Morgan Callahan led North Carolina Central in the team’s last matchup against Chattanooga, scoring 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Callahan now comes into this matchup averaging 10.3 points per game on 37.3% shooting for the season.

The Eagles have excelled in capitalizing on opponent mistakes when playing at home, scoring an impressive 46.3 points off turnovers at McDougald-McLendon Arena this season.

Howard | OVR 3-11 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-5

Howard will hope this contest marks the end of its poor three-point shooting away from home. Opposing crowds have frazzled the Bison into shooting just 21.7% from distance.

Nile Miller has been a defensive anchor for the Bison all year. Miller has been both the team’s block leader and steal leader, averaging 0.9 blocks per game and 2.6 steals per game thus far this season.

Key Metrics

North Carolina Central plays at the fastest pace in the MEAC. The team averages 80.1 possessions per 40 minutes (the MEAC average is 69.8 ) and scores approximately 0.82 points per possession .

(the ) and scores approximately . Howard turns the ball over 16.3 times per game for the season. This is the third-fewest per game in the MEAC (the conference average is 17.4 turnovers per game).

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game – Men

This Saturday afternoon, North Carolina Central is set to take on Howard in an HBCU men’s basketball showdown in Durham. The Bison will look for a better result this time around. They lost to the Eagles in their last showdown in February 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, with the score of that game 68-60.

North Carolina Central | OVR 8-7 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 5-1

Fred Cleveland Jr. was on fire from deep in North Carolina Central’s last matchup against Truett-McConnell. Cleveland Jr. scored 23 points on 4-of-4 shooting from three. This points to a recent upward shooting trend. Cleveland Jr. averages 15.7 points per game and 2.3 made threes per game and ranks first on the team in scoring from distance thus far this season.

Points have not come easy against North Carolina Central lately. In their last five contests, the Eagles have held opponents to 37.8% shooting from the floor.

Howard | OVR 5-10 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-6

Howard has averaged 76.4 points per game in its last five games, and 77.1 over the entirety of the season.

Bryce Harris has been a defensive anchor for the Bison all year. Harris has been both the team’s block leader and steal leader, averaging 1.1 blocks per game and 0.8 steals per game thus far this season.

Key Metrics

North Carolina Central’s defense stacks up with any team in the MEAC. The team allows just 0.97 points per defensive possession , which places them first in the conference (the MEAC average is 1.07 ).

, which places them first in the conference (the ). The Bison pride themselves on offensive efficiency. They average 1.05 points per possession for the season, which ranks third in the MEAC (conference average is 0.97).

UMES vs. Morgan State Game – Women

UMES and Morgan State are set to battle it out on Saturday afternoon at the Hytche Center. The Lady Bears suffered a defeat at the hands of the Hawks in their last head-to-head encounter at Scope Arena in March 2023, with a final score of 49-46.

UMES | OVR 7-7 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 6-1

Over its last five games, UMES has scored an average of 64.4 points per game, a figure in line with its season average of 63.6.

The Hawks have excelled in capitalizing on opponent mistakes when playing at home, scoring an impressive 23.1 points off turnovers at the Hytche Center this season.

Morgan State | OVR 3-10 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-7

The crowd at the Hytche Center may have an impact against Morgan State, which only averages 49.1 points per game on the road this season.

Over its last five games, Morgan State conceded an average of 68.6 points per game, closely resembling its season-long trend of 68.4 points allowed.

Key Metrics

UMES tends to start hot. The team averages 32.4 first-half points per game , second best in the MEAC ( conference average is 28.7).

, second best in the MEAC ( Look for Morgan State to get out quickly in this one. The Lady Bears average 32.5 first-half points per game, which ranks first in the MEAC (conference average is 28.8).

UMES vs. Morgan State Game – Men

Mark your calendar for Saturday evening, when UMES faces Morgan State at the Hytche Center. The Bears fell short against the Hawks in their most recent head-to-head clash at Scope Arena in March 2023, losing by a score of 80-64.

UMES | OVR 2-9 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 2-1

Bench production has been a major facet of UMES’s game of late. Over their last five games, the Hawks have averaged 25.4 bench points per contest.

Chace Davis has been a leader for the Hawks thus far this year on the defensive side of the ball. Davis comes in averaging 1.0 steals per game and currently ranks 30th in the MEAC for total steals.

Morgan State | OVR 4-12 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-8

Allen Udemadu led Morgan State in the team’s last matchup against NJIT, recording a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Udemadu comes in having recorded three double-doubles thus far in the season.

In recent outings, the Bears haven’t been forcing opponents into mistakes. Morgan State has averaged only 4.2 steals over its last five games.

Key Metrics

UMES turns the ball over 13.3 times per game for the season . This is the third-fewest per game in the MEAC ( conference average is 14.5 turnovers per game ).

. This is the third-fewest per game in the MEAC ( ). Morgan State plays at the second-fastest pace in the MEAC. The team averages 72.2 possessions per 40 minutes (the MEAC average is 70.4) and scores approximately 0.99 points per possession.

Delaware State vs. Coppin St. – Women

Mark your calendar for Saturday afternoon, when Delaware State faces Coppin St. at Memorial Hall. Dover played host to the teams’ last head-to-head battle in February 2023. The Eagles came out ahead of the Hornets in that one by a final score of 34-32.

Delaware State | OVR 4-9 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 3-2

Delaware State has not been able to convert homecourt advantage into hustle points. The Hornets are only averaging 6.6 second chance points per game at Memorial Hall.

Focusing on generating points off turnovers is essential for the Hornets, as they have only averaged 14.6 points in their last five contests, a significant drop from their season-long average of 16.9.

Coppin St. | OVR 3-11 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 3-6

Coppin St. has seen a decline in scoring recently, averaging 43.6 points per game in its last five outings, bringing down its season average of 51.3.

Coppin St. has done a great job shutting down opposing shooters in road games this season. The Eagles have limited opponents to an average of just 5.1 made three-pointers per away game.

Key Metrics

Delaware State has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Hornets play at the second-fastest pace in the MEAC, averaging 73.5 possessions per 40 minutes (the MEAC average is 70.8 ).

(the ). Coppin St. prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Eagles average just 15.7 turnovers per game, which ranks as the second-fewest per game in the MEAC this season (the conference average is 17.5 turnovers per game).

Delaware State vs. Coppin St. – Men

Don’t miss the action as Delaware State and Coppin St. face off this Saturday evening. The Eagles took down the Hornets in their most recent face-off at Memorial Hall in February 2023. The final score in that one was 82-72.

Delaware State | OVR 6-9 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 2-2

Delaware State has faced challenges in getting to the charity stripe in its last five games, averaging only 14.6 free throw attempts over that span.

The Hornets have a season average of 2.0 blocks per game. They are led by Raymond Somerville, who has blocked 10 shots on the year (eighth in the MEAC).

Coppin St. | OVR 1-13 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-10

Toto Fagbenle comes in trending upwards. Fagbenle has averages of 5.1 points and 4.5 boards per game for Coppin St. thus far this season and is ranked second on the team for total rebounds. Fagbenle arrives off a 12-point, 9-rebound performance in the Eagles’ last game against Maryland.

In their last five contests, the Eagles have experienced a decline in generating points off turnovers, having averaged just 12.6 per game. That is down from a season-long average of 14.1.

Key Metrics

Delaware State plays at the third-fastest pace in the MEAC. The team averages 71.8 possessions per 40 minutes ( MEAC average is 70.5 ) and scores approximately 0.94 points per possession.

( ) and scores approximately Coppin St. runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 67.9 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the slowest in the MEAC. The Eagles score approximately 0.8 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State – Women

South Carolina State and Norfolk State are set to battle in this HBCU head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The Lady Bulldogs fell short against the Spartans in their most recent head-to-head Norfolk clash in March 2023, losing by a score of 61-37.

South Carolina State | OVR 1-14 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 1-2

The Lady Bulldogs’ scoring from beyond the arc is in a bit of a slump. Its season average of 3.7 made threes is significantly higher than the 2.2 it has managed over its last five games.

The Lady Bulldogs’ defensive effort at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has yet to reach its full potential. South Carolina State has recorded a modest average of only 7.3 steals per home game.

Norfolk State | OVR 10-4 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 7-3

The crowd at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center will have to be particularly raucous to deter Norfolk State’s energy on offense. The Spartans net an impressive average of 13.2 second-chance points in road games this season.

Over its last five games, Norfolk State has improved in converting points off turnovers, averaging 23.8 per contest. This reflects a notable increase from the Spartans’ season-long average of 18.1.

Key Metrics

South Carolina State prefers to play methodically and execute in the half-court. The Lady Bulldogs play at the slowest pace in the MEAC. They average 66.7 possessions per 40 minutes , compared to the MEAC average of 71.8 .

, compared to the . Norfolk State tends to finish games strong. The Spartans average 33.5 second-half points per game. This number is the highest in the MEAC (conference average is 26.9).

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State – Men

South Carolina State and Norfolk State are set to battle in this HBCU head-to-head on Saturday evening at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The Spartans emerged victorious against the Bulldogs in their last meeting at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in February 2023, with a final score of 88-76.

South Carolina State | OVR 4-12 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 4-1

Drayton Jones led South Carolina State in the team’s last matchup against Oklahoma St., scoring 12 points while collecting seven rebounds. Jones now arrives to this contest averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs’ aggressive defense has been pivotal in their last five games. South Carolina State has averaged 9.8 steals in this span, a significant upgrade from its season-long average of 8.9.

Norfolk State | OVR 8-7 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-5

Securing second opportunities has been a challenge for Norfolk State on the offensive end, averaging only 8.2 offensive rebounds throughout its past five games.

The Spartans average 9.3 steals per game and 2.3 blocks per game. Kuluel Mading and Jamarii Thomas have been the team’s defensive leaders in the two categories, with Mading averaging 0.9 blocks per game and Thomas averaging 2.5 steals per game.

Key Metrics

South Carolina State has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Bulldogs play at the fastest pace in the MEAC, averaging 74.0 possessions per 40 minutes ( MEAC average is 70.2 ).

( ). Norfolk State’s defense stacks up with any team in the MEAC. The team allows just 1.01 points per defensive possession, which places them second in the conference (MEAC average is 1.06).

