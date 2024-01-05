SWAC Basketball Saturday Preview 01-06-2024

By

Jackson State vs Alcorn – Women

The Lady Braves suffered a defeat at the hands of the Lady Tigers in their last SWAC basketball head-to-head encounter at Williams Center in February 2023, with a final score of 81-49.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Semifinal #2 – Southern vs Jackson State

Jackson State | OVR 4-6 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 1-0

Jackson State’s bench scoring has taken a notable dip as of late. The Lady Tigers’ bench has averaged 27.2 points per game on the season, but only 19.8 per game over its last five contests.

Angel Jackson has been a leader for the Lady Tigers this year protecting the paint. Jackson has 22 rejections on the year (2.2 per game), ranking first out of all players in the SWAC.

Alcorn State | OVR 2-9 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-8

Nakia Cheatham comes in trending upwards. Cheatham has averages of 9.0 points and 7.0 boards per game for Alcorn State thus far this season. Cheatham is one of the top rebounders in the SWAC, ranking fifth in total rebounds. That prowess was shown in Cheatham’s 10-point, 7-rebound performance in the Lady Braves last game against Ole Miss.

The Lady Braves aim to capitalize on opponent mistakes, especially after difficulty in that aspect during previous away games. Alcorn State has only averaged 9.3 points off turnovers away from home this season.

Key Metrics

Jackson State averages 0.89 points per possession for the season. This ranks fourth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.8).

for the season. This ranks fourth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.8). Alcorn State prefers to play methodically and execute in the half-court. The Lady Braves play at the second-slowest pace in the SWAC. They average 71.0 possessions per 40 minutes, compared to the SWAC average of 75.4.

Jackson State vs Alcorn – Men

Jackson State and Alcorn State are set to play on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers suffered a defeat at the hands of the Braves in their last SWAC basketball head-to-head encounter at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in February 2023, with a final score of 75-60.

Jackson State | OVR 4-9 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 0-0

Defensive rebounding has proven challenging against Jackson State recently, with the Tigers securing an impressive average of 13.6 offensive rebounds over their last five games.

The Tigers come in with season averages of 3.3 blocks per game and 7.2 steals per game. Jordan O’Neal has been their individual blocks leader (1.1 per game) while Zeke Cook has led them in steals (1.4 per game).

Alcorn State | OVR 1-12 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-12

Jalen Hawkins led Alcorn State in the team’s last matchup against George Washington, scoring 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Hawkins now comes into this matchup averaging 6.5 points per game on 34.6% shooting for the season.

Alcorn State will look to turn around its defensive struggles on the road. The Braves have let up 90.1 points per away game.

Key Metrics

Jackson State averages 0.96 points per possession for the season. This ranks fourth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.95).

for the season. This ranks fourth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.95). Alcorn State turns the ball over 12.0 times per game for the season. This is the second-fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.3 turnovers per game).

Southern vs. Texas Southern – Women

Baton Rouge will be the host on Saturday afternoon as Southern and Texas Southern go head-to-head. The Lady Tigers suffered a defeat at the hands of the Lady Jaguars in their last head-to-head encounter at F.G. Clark Activity Center in February 2023, with a final score of 70-52.

We, Southern University, are the reigning…



2022 SWAC West Baseball Champions



2022 SWAC West Football Champions



2022-23 SWAC Regular Season Bowling Champions



2023 SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions. pic.twitter.com/14azMdw47L — Dr. Marlin L. Hollins (@marlinhollins) April 3, 2023

Southern | OVR 2-9 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 1-1

Southern has gotten to the stripe more frequently in their last five outings, averaging 13.8 free throw attempts per game in that span, a marked increase from their season average of 11.6.

The Lady Jaguars come in with season averages of 3.0 blocks per game and 8.6 steals per game. Tionna Lidge has been their individual blocks leader (1.4 per game) while Aleighyah Fontenot has led them in steals (1.5 per game).

Texas Southern | OVR 1-10 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-6

The crowd at the F.G. Clark Activity Center may have an impact against Texas Southern, which only averages 45.8 points per game on the road this season.

After scoring an average of only 11.0 points off turnovers in their last five games, the Lady Tigers hope to improve in creating and capitalizing on opponent miscues.

Key Metrics

Southern turns the ball over 15.5 times per game for the season. This is the third-fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 18.8 turnovers per game ).

for the season. This is the third-fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is ). Texas Southern has allowed (on average) 0.98 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them ninth in the conference (SWAC average is 0.95).

Southern vs. Texas Southern – Men

Baton Rouge will be the stage this Saturday evening for an HBCU men’s basketball showdown between Southern and Texas Southern. The Jags suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tigers in their last head-to-head encounter at F.G. Clark Activity Center in February 2023, with a final score of 79-68.

Southern | OVR 6-7 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 4-0

In Southern’s last matchup, Tidjiane Dioumassi scored 10 points and dished out 10 assists to orchestrate the offense. Dioumassi now comes into this matchup averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Rim protection has posed a challenge for the Jags, even with a supportive crowd. They’ve averaged just 2.5 blocks per home game this season.

Texas Southern | OVR 2-9 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-7

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Men’s Championship – Texas Southern vs Grambling State

As visitors this season, Texas Southern has struggled to accumulate hustle points. The Tigers are only averaging 5.6 second chance points per game in away games.

Jahmar Young Jr. has been a leader for the Tigers this year protecting the paint. Young Jr. has 10 rejections on the year (0.9 per game), ranking fifth out of all players in the SWAC.

Key Metrics

Southern’s defense stacks up with any team in SWAC basketball. The team allows just 1.0 points per defensive possession , which places them second in the conference ( SWAC average is 1.13 ).

, which places them second in the conference ( ). Texas Southern turns the ball over 12.2 times per game for the season. This is the third-fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.2 turnovers per game).

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – Women

In their last head-to-head encounter in February 2023, the Lady Panthers prevailed over the Lady Tigers at FCH Assembly Center, winning by a score of 67-60.

Grambling State | OVR 6-5 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 5-0

Bench production has been a major facet of Grambling State’s game of late. Over their last five games, the Lady Tigers have averaged 45.8 bench points per contest.

The Lady Tigers have harnessed the crowd’s energy at the FCH Assembly Center to fuel their high-intensity defense. Grambling State is averaging an impressive 19.2 steals per home game this season.

Prairie View A&M | OVR 4-6 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-4

Adreanna Waddle showed out for Prairie View A&M with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Wiley. Waddle (sixth on the team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Lady Tigers’ defense.

Recently, Prairie View A&M’s shot-blocking has been effective. The Lady Panthers have tallied an average of 3.8 blocks over their last five contests.

Key Metrics

Grambling State is a great second-half team. The Lady Tigers average 38.5 second-half points per game, which is second-best in the SWAC (the conference average is 30.4 ).

in the SWAC (the ). Prairie View A&M tends to start hot. The team averages 35.8 first-half points per game, third best in the SWAC (conference average is 28.9).]

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – Men

The FCH Assembly Center is the venue for an HBCU showdown between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M this Saturday evening. The Tigers bested the Panthers in their previous SWAC basketball encounter on February 2023 at FCH Assembly Center, securing a 68-64 win.

Grambling State | OVR 3-10 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 3-0

Antwan Burnett comes in trending upwards. Burnett has averages of 5.1 points and 2.9 boards per game for Grambling State thus far this season and is ranked eighth on the team for total rebounds. Burnett arrives off a 9-point, 9-rebound performance in the Tigers’ last game against Biblical Stud. (TX).

Visiting teams have let it fly from three at the FCH Assembly Center. Grambling State has allowed an average of 8.3 made three-pointers per home game this season.

Prairie View A&M | OVR 5-8 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-8

Prairie View A&M has struggled to make shots away from its home court. As visitors, the Panthers are converting on just 37.1% of their field goal attempts.

The Panthers have a season average of 2.5 blocks per game. They are led by Brian Myles, who has blocked 11 shots on the year (third in the SWAC).

PVAMUMBB: The Panthers Javontae Hopkins earns Southwestern Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his performance at UTSA (15 pts, 14 rebounds, 1 block) and versus Texas A&M (20 pts, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) last week. #WhereChampionsAreBuilt pic.twitter.com/zd6mj57Xrh — PVAMU Panthers (@PVAMUPanthers) January 3, 2024

Key Metrics

Grambling State runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 68.3 possessions per 40 minutes , which ranks as the second-slowest in the SWAC. The Tigers score approximately 0.95 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

, which ranks as the second-slowest in the SWAC. The Tigers score approximately in their methodical offensive approach. Prairie View A&M is a great second-half team. The Panthers average 38.8 second-half points per game, which is third-best in the SWAC (conference average is 36.7).

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State – Women

Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State go head-to-head at Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena this Saturday evening. The Lady Hornets took down the Devilettes in their most recent SWAC basketball face-off at Harrison HPER Complex in February 2023. The final score in that one was 66-61.

Mississippi Valley State | OVR 1-12 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 0-1

A credible threat from long-range has been lacking from the Devilettes’ recent performances. Over its last five games, Mississippi Valley State is only making an average of 3.8 shots from beyond the arc.

The Devilettes steal the ball from their opponents on average 7.9 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Sh’Diamond McKnight, who has swiped 36 steals thus far this season (first in the SWAC).

Alabama State | OVR 0-11 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-10

Anaja Hall showed out for Alabama State with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Miami (FL). Hall (sixth on the team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Devilettes’ defense.

The Lady Hornets aim to capitalize on opponent mistakes, especially after difficulty in that aspect during previous away games. Alabama State has only averaged 9.5 points off turnovers away from home this season.

Key Metrics

Mississippi Valley State has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Devilettes play at the third fastest pace in the SWAC, averaging 76.8 possessions per 40 minutes (SWAC average is 74.8).

Alabama State has allowed (on average) 1.19 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them 12th in the conference (SWAC average is 0.94).

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State – Men

Itta Bena will be the stage this Saturday evening for a SWAC basketball showdown between Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State. The Delta Devils took down the Hornets in their most recent SWAC basketball face-off at Harrison HPER Complex in February 2023. The final score in that one was 76-70.

Mississippi Valley State | OVR 0-13 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 0-0

Mississippi Valley State has experienced a dip in scoring as of late, with an average of 43.8 points per game in its last five, which is below its season average of 48.2.

Walter Hamilton has been a leader for the Delta Devils this year protecting the paint. Hamilton has four rejections on the year (0.3 per game), ranking 24th out of all players in the SWAC.

Alabama State | OVR 3-8 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-7

Amarr Knox showed out for Alabama State with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Johnson (FL). Knox (eighth on the team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Delta Devils’ defense.

The Hornets have run into defensive struggles guarding the three-point line on the road this season, allowing an average of 10.3 made three-pointers per away game.

Key Metrics

Mississippi Valley State prefers to play methodically and execute in the half-court. The Delta Devils play at the slowest pace in the SWAC. They average 65.3 possessions per 40 minutes , compared to the SWAC average of 73.0 .

, compared to the . Alabama State turns the ball over 11.5 times per game for the season. This is the fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.3 turnovers per game).

AT THE TIME OF PUBLICATION WE ARE STILL WAITING ON DATA FOR THE FAMU VS BETHUNE-COOKMAN GAMES, WE WILL UPDATE THIS ARTICLE WHEN INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

