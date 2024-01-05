CIAA Football title game bids are now open

By

Charlotte, NC (January 5, 2024) – The CIAA is pleased to announce that it has formally begun the process of identifying the future location for the 2025-27 CIAA Football Championship. The CIAA Football Championship is one of the nation’s premier sporting events. In its 7th year in Salem VA, the Football Championship, brought together alumni and fans during the course of the championship weekend to view the top two teams in the conference.

The purpose of the CIAA Football Championship is to provide a meaningful championship experience to each participating student-athlete, while celebrating its legacy, recognizing its leaders and impacting its communities. Additionally, the championship provides an opportunity for CIAA sponsors to activate and maximize the financial commitment made to the Conference while engaging fans, alumni and the community.

Its innate spirit of ingenuity and innovation continues to keep the CIAA in the forefront; blazing trails for other conferences to follow. The conference and its member institutions continue to build on the rich and honorable traditions of its past; while providing leadership into the future.Bid specifications have been developed and are available for interested cities. For more information please contact Senior Associate Commissioner for Championships & Internal Operations, Marcus Clarke at mclarke@theciaa.com.

About the CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country.



Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 13 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

