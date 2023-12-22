Florida State football five-star transfers to FAMU

By

Florida State football transfer Demorie Tate is taking his talent across town to Florida A&M.

The former five-star defensive back has committed to play for the newly crowned SWAC and HBCU national champions. He sat out the entire 2023 season after entering the transfer portal following the 2022 season.





Coming out of Orlando’s Freedom High School Demorie Tate was one of the highest rated players in the 2020 class, the first under Mike Norvell at Florida State. He was rated No. 22 overall prospect, the No. 3 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2020 class by 247Sports. Tate chose Florida State over multiple offers, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. However, he was redshirted in 2020 and appeared in one game for Florida State football in 2021, but didn’t record any defensive statistics.

Tate will join a Florida A&M squad coming off a 12-1 season in 2023 season, culminating in a 30-26 win in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. He is also one of several former FBS players that signed with FAMU in the early signing period, including former Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson and his wide receiver A’Ceon Cobb. Former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis committed to FAMU on Sunday.

