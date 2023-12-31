Tennessee State men and women push past Little Rock in thrillers

By

Tennessee State women’s basketball defeated Little Rock on Saturday afternoon in a dynamic 83-78 overtime affair. Tennessee State went into halftime with a 36-34 lead, but Little Rock fought back to tie things up at the end of regulation. The Trojans could not finish the job though, as they were outscored 12-7 in overtime.

Caitlin Anderson scored 17 points to lead the way for Tennessee State. Sanaa’ St. Andre was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-7 in the second half for eight points to power the Lady Tigers forward after the break. As a team, Tennessee State shot 12-of-26 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.04 points per possession on average.

The Trojans’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 0.99 points per possession on 55% true shooting. Jayla Brooks led the way, putting up 25 points to go along with six boards. While shooting was not an issue, Little Rock did struggle with ball control. The team racked up 23 costly turnovers (25% of possessions).

Tennessee State set a season-best field goal percentage at 49%

Little Rock recorded a new season-high with 36 total rebounds

The game had five lead changes and six ties

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 4. Tennessee State takes on conference rival Southern Ind. at Screaming Eagles Arena, where the Lady Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Little Rock will be thankful to return home when they host SIUE at the Jack Stephens Center.

Tennessee State men’s basketball broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Little Rock in a 90-82 thriller on Saturday afternoon at Gentry Center Complex. The Trojans went into halftime with a three-point lead, but the Tigers would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead nine times over the final 20 minutes, with Tennessee State able to do just enough to come out on top.

Christian Brown scored 20 points to lead the way for Tennessee State. Brown led what was a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 54% from the field while scoring 1.22 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

The offense was not the issue for the Trojans. They scored their 82 points on 44% shooting from the field. Jamir Chaplin led the way, putting up 29 points to go along with nine boards. KK Robinson also contributed, adding another 16 points.

57% of TSU’s field goals were assisted

Little Rock hit two threes on the game, a season-low

Christian Brown led all game players in plus-minus with a +19

Both sides have until Jan. 4 to rest up and practice. Tennessee State takes on struggling Southern Ind. at Screaming Eagles Arena, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Little Rock will be thankful to return home when they meet an SIUE side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at the Jack Stephens Center.

Tennessee State men and women push past Little Rock in thrillers