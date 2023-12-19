Alcorn State University announces Fred McNair departure

The Fred McNair Era of Alcorn State University football is over.
Alcorn State University announced on Tuesday that McNair is no longer the head coach of its program. It released the following statement at noon, CST.
“I would like to thank Coach Fred McNair for his many years of service and dedication to Alcorn State University. We worked diligently to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract which would have placed him in the top tier of the conference with both compensation, incentives, and additional incentives for assistant coaches,” said Robert Raines, interim director of intercollegiate athletics. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a mutual agreement.”
Coach McNair led the Alcorn State Braves for seven seasons and coached the team to four SWAC East Division titles and a pair of SWAC Championships. McNair holds a 38-17 SWAC record (.691 winning percentage) on the Alcon State sidelines while posting an overall record of 48-34 (.585). Last season, the Braves posted a 7-4 overall and 6-2 SWAC record.
The Alcorn State University family deeply appreciates Coach McNair for his exceptional leadership to the University’s student-athletes and his commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and community. The University is especially appreciative of his unique legacy as a player and a coach in elevating not only the football program but also the University. The University wishes Coach McNair well in his future endeavors.
McNair has been reported as the likely head coaching candidate at Texas Southern University. TSU is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Clarence McKinney last month.