JCSU, Ft. Valley QB Tyrell Jackson announces medical retirement

Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) quarterback Tyrell Jackson announced his medical retirement from the game of football via a heartfelt post on his Instagram page.
Jackson posted the “dear football” message on December 27th alongside a picture of him as a child in his football uniform. The post reads as follows:
Dear Football,Tyrell Jackson
I never got to formally say goodbye. My first love, you’ve been my everything since I was 7 years old and we went on 15 years strong. Until now a bittersweet moment where I had to say goodbye. Unfortunately you were taken away from me earlier than expected during my senior season. Game 2 vs Walsh suffered my 4th concussion in 3 years and had to medically retire. At that point in my life i was at my complete lowest point. I didn’t leave the room, I didn’t talk to nobody, I didn’t wanna see or touch a football ever again truthfully started to hate football. Something you put all your blood, sweat and tears in and then on top of that it’s your joy, your happiness, so therapeutic just beautiful taken away in just a snap. It took me awhile to forgive the game and forgive myself asking myself why me when I did everything right every single day. Then God reminded me of all the good that came from it. Football has taken me places I would never expect to be in life, surrounded me with people I called my friends that turned into family. The memories I made and trials and tribulations that I will forever cherish. Just wanna say thank you to ANYONE that came and is with me on this journey I truly do love you so much. Just happy to say I’m at peace with everything and excited for what the Lord has in store for me as I know it’s only gonna get even better.
Accompanying his goodbye message to the game was a series of photos of Tyrell throughout his football career, including a photo of him holding the Red Tails Classic trophy after Fort Valley’s 30-0 win over Tuskegee in 2021, and ending with a local news clip of him throwing a touchdown in his final game at Johnson C. Smith against Walsh College.
The Greenville, South Carolina product was expected to be the veteran leader under center for Coach Flowers and the Golden Bulls in 2023 as they went into the season with high hopes and expectations for the first winning season at Smith in over a decade. JCSU was able to exceed those expectations despite Jackson only playing in 2 games. The Golden Bulls finished the season with a 7-4 record and a trip to the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.
We interviewed Tyrell Jackson back in the Spring of 2023 for our Brick x Brick docuseries where he talked about his career and landing at JCSU.
“It was never about going D1, it’s about going to the perfect place for you,” said Jackson in Part I of the docuseries.
In his 11 games at Fort Valley State, Tyrell Jackson threw for 2,301 yards and 17 touchdowns, at Johnson C. Smith, he played in seven games where he totaled 1,725 yards in the air and 11 passing touchdowns.