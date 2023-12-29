FAMU head coach Willie Simmons mulling offer

By

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons is reportedly mulling an offer from an ACC program.

Willie Simmons has told his coaches and players that he has received an offer for another job a source told HBCU Gameday following a report by Youtuber OffScript. The job is reportedly for a staff position under new Duke head coach Manny Diaz, who recently hired Jonathan Brewer as his offensive coordinator. A source indicates to HBCU Gameday that he has NOT accepted any position as of Thursday night as was indicated by the same personality before being walked back.







Willie Simmons has been at FAMU since 2018, coming over after his first stint as a head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015 through 2017. His career record is currently 66-24 and he is a 2x AFCA Region III Coach of The Year. Following three consecutive nine-wins seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022), Simmons led FAMU to a 12-1 record in 2023, claiming the SWAC title and a win in the Celebration Bowl, en route to a national championship.



This isn’t the first time Willie Simmons has garnered interest from the FBS level since he arrived in Tallahassee. Simmons previously had an offer from the University of South Carolina as a running backs coach in 2021. He didn’t take the job then, instead coming to an agreement to

