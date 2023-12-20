North Carolina Central beats red-hot Longwood at home

By

North Carolina Central snapped Longwood’s 11-game win streak on Wednesday afternoon, handing it a 79-70 loss at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

The Eagles went into halftime trailing 35-30 but outscored the Lancers by 14 points in the second half to come back and win.

“It ain’t always gonna be the cute, sexy, exotic 3-point plays and layups and finger rolls. You gotta do some tough things,” head coach LeVelle Moton said after the game. “We were yet to do that for a full 40 minutes, so I challenged the guys at halftime. And they responded.”

This win was led by a balanced scoring effort for North Carolina Central. Ja’Darius Harris led the scoring with 21 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 16, while Devin Gordon also contributed 14 points. The Eagles made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 24 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 31 points on 86% shooting from the charity stripe. They were efficient overall, as they put up 1.11 points per possession on 63% true shooting.

Johnathan Massie recorded 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Longwood. As a team, the Lancers shot 42% (24-of-57) from the field and 15% (3-of-20) from distance. That netted out to an average of 0.99 points per possession.

60% of NCCU’s field goals were assisted

The 9-point loss was Longwood’s largest final deficit of the season

Po’Boigh King recorded a game-high +11 plus-minus

North Carolina Central proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Eagles’ next matchup is a Jan. 3 game against Truett-McConnell at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This loss was a rare slip-up for Longwood, which had been playing well recently. It doesn’t get any easier in the Lancers’ next game on Dec. 30. They will face a Dayton team that has been impressive lately.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

North Carolina Central beats red-hot Longwood at home