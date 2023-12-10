Arkansas-Pine Bluff women upset Arkansas in thriller

By

Arkansas-Pine Bluff took down the University of Arkansas 74-70 in a comeback effort at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half but made an improbable comeback to win the game.

Zaay Green scored 21 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Coriah Beck was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-12 in the second half for 11 points to power the Lady Lions forward after the break. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 49% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 26% shooting and 0.82 points per possession in the first half.

Taliah Scott recorded 31 points and six rebounds, and Makayla Daniels contributed another 16 points to pace Arkansas. Collectively, the Razorbacks were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 34% of field goal attempts and 38% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 26% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

2022 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Women’s Quarterfinal – UAPB vs Jackson State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff outhustled Arkansas, outscoring them 25 to 11 on second chance points

It was a rough second-half scoring performance for Arkansas, 28 points marked a season-low

The teams combined to hit 21 threes

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 4-7 thanks to the win. The Lady Lions’ next action is at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Dec. 21. They will take on an Ole Miss squad that is looking to rebound from a loss in its last game. Ole Miss’ coach, Yolett McGuin, had this to say about UAPB head coach and her team.

“Make no mistake @DivaCoachUAPB can coach her butt off and has her team playing at a high level! She has an All American and a group that’s ready for war whenever. Proud alumni and we play them Dec 21st in Pine Bluff! Should be a great test for us! Respect the UAPB!”

Arkansas’ loss is a tough result given the momentum it was riding after beating Louisiana Tech recently. The Razorbacks will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Dec. 16 faceoff with Samford at Simmons Bank Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women upset Arkansas in thriller