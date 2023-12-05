Bowie State football head coach Kyle Jackson recognized by AFCA

Courtesy of Bowie State Athletics
WACO, TX — Bowie State head football coach Kyle Jackson was selected for the 2024 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced Monday.
“It is an honor to be selected for the 2024 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute,” said Jackson. “I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to Nashville and learn with some of the nation’s best football coaches.”
This year’s class was chosen from a field of over 175 highly qualified applicants.
Jackson, who was officially named the 10th head football coach in Bowie State history on Jan. 23, 2023. The decision followed Kyle Jackson after serving in the role as interim in the 2022 season, where he led the team to a 6-4 record and eight players earned CIAA All-Conference honors, with Joshua Pryor (defensive lineman) being named the 2021 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and five First Team All-CIAA selections. Additionally, Pryor and Jordan Griffin (tight end) were both selected First Team and Second Team All Super Region Two honorees. Jackson also had five Bulldogs participate in the second Annual Black College Football HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.
This past season, Jackson and the Bulldogs garnered eight All-CIAA selections, including two First Team honorees in Kaleb Chester (offensive lineman) and Devin Williams (defensive back), followed by Second Team All-CIAA awardees in Justin Zavala (punter/place kicker), Shawan Lewis (defensive lineman), Hasan Mosley (defensive back), Jadon Carter (defensive back) and two All-CIAA Rookie Team selectees in Jordan Morse (quarterback) and Malcolm Sesay (defensive back). Jackson just wrapped up his first season at the helm with a 6-4 overall record, 5-3 CIAA record, capped by a three-game winning streak.
The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.
