Deion Sanders, Colorado get commit from former Jackson State OL

Just over a year after announcing he would be leaving Jackson State football for Colorado, Deion Sanders and Co. have another transfer from JSU.



Offensive lineman Amari Ward announced early Tuesday morning confirming that he is still committed to Colorado.



Ward was offered by Colorado in the spring and tried to transfer to Colorado prior to the 2023 season but was denied admission to the school. That was later overturned, but he wasn’t able to suit up in 2023.

“I explained to them the situation of what was going on and the committee said they didn’t know that,” Ward recapped. “At the time that I got denied, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I thought, ‘I guess that’s it.’ But after talking to a few people, they said, ‘Don’t give up that easily.’ So I reached back out to them to see why I didn’t get accepted.”

Ward has been working out in hopes of making an impact on Colorado in 2024.

“I am going to work out and get my body in top tier shape and be in the best condition I’ve ever been in so far in my life,” Ward pledged. “When I get to Colorado, I want to be in a position to be able to make an impact right away, on and off the field. Ain’t nothing going to change my mind. I’m locked in, ready to go.”

Several players (and coaches) from Jackson State followed Sanders to Colorado: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter being the most notable, but also players like Sy’Veon Wilkerson and others, as well as Shilo Sanders.



Colorado went 4-8 in Deion Sanders’ first season.

