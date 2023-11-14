North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium hosts Campbell for CAA play

Saturday afternoon’s matchup between North Carolina A&T and Campbell may come with fireworks. Both teams have struggled to slow opposing offenses. Opponents are averaging over 406 yards per game against each of these defenses. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. North Carolina A&T is looking to move past their loss to Rhode Island, while Campbell tries to put their last result against Delaware behind them.
North Carolina A&T (1-9 Overall, 0-7 in CAA)
The Aggies’ squad has had their fair share of struggles on both offense and defense. Their defense has been allowing 406 yards per game to opposing offenses, while North Carolina A&T’s offense has only been able to muster an average of 256 yards per outing. Defending the run has been one of their biggest issues. Opposing backs are averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.
Eli Brickhandler is looking to continue the play he showcased in North Carolina A&T’s last game. Brickhandler threw for 161 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
North Carolina A&T boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs makeup 31% of their rushing attempts this season.
North Carolina A&T went 7-4 in 2022. They are 0-4 at home so far this year, averaging 18.0 points per game in those games. North Carolina A&T is looking for their first CAA win this year, as they currently sit at 0-7 in conference games.
Campbell (4-6 Overall, 3-4 in CAA)
The Fighting Camels’ offense has held their own this season. They are accumulating an average of 391 yards of total offense per game, with 245 yards coming through the air and 146 via the ground. So far this season, they’ve had an efficient passing attack, averaging 7.7 yards per passing attempt.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams will be leading Campbell in this one. Williams has averaged 243.4 pass yards per game with season totals of 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions thus far this season.
Campbell has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 32% of rush attempts.
The Fighting Camels’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, as they gave up over 35 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 33.2 points per game in those games. Campbell is 3-4 in CAA games.
