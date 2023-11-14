Rushing Games Collide: Norfolk vs. South Carolina Showdown

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Norfolk State and South Carolina State will feature two high-power running games. On the season, both teams are averaging over 186 rushing yards per contest. The most recent performance for each side could prove useful as a blueprint for success. Each side is coming off a win and will look to add another in this one.
Norfolk State (3-7 Overall, 1-3 in MEAC)
Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Spartans. Their defense has been allowing 370 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Norfolk State’s offense has only been able to muster an average of 353 yards per outing. Backs have feasted on this front all year. They’ve been earning an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 138.2 pass yards per game with season totals of 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Norfolk State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.
Norfolk State went 2-9 in 2022. The home-field advantage hasn’t done much for them this season, as they’re currently 0-3 on home turf, allowing 31.0 points per game in such games. Norfolk State is 2-5 in FCS HBCU games.
South Carolina State (4-5 Overall, 2-1 in MEAC)
The Bulldogs will enter this match-up with a 4-5 campaign so far. They’re putting up an average of 3.1 touchdowns and 23.0 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 27.3 points per game this season.
Jawarn Howell gears up after an impressive performance in South Carolina State’s last game. Howell rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
South Carolina State’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 30% of rush attempts.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 19.8 points per game in those games. South Carolina State is 2-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 24.3 points per game in those games.
