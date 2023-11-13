Southern University, Eric Dooley expected to part ways

VIEW ALL SCORES
Eric Dooley says he hasn’t spoken with administrators about his alleged impending firing. But a source indicates his removal is almost certain
Posted on

Eric Dooley is still Southern University head coach — at least for now.

The second-year head coach of SU has been rumored to have been on the hotseat over the past month, and Saturday’s loss to Prairie View A&M did nothing to quell those rumors. 

WBRZ reporter Michael Cauble reached out to Dooley regarding his status. 

“I reached out to coach Eric Dooley to find out if he was fired today, he texted me that he “hasn’t spoken with any administrators concerning employment, the answer is no,” Cauble posted on his twitter account.

A source tells HBCU Gameday Dooley was informed over the weekend that he was being relieved of his duties after the Bayou Classic. However, news of his impending firing continues to spread as the university remains quiet.

Eric Dooley, Southern University



Southern University is currently 5-5 and out of the race for the SWAC West title. Southern went 7-5 in Dooley’s first season, winning the SWAC West title and playing Jackson State in the SWAC title game. 

Dooley arrived in Baton Rouge after three seasons as head coach at Prairie View A&M. He led the team to a 7-4 record in his final season there, taking that team to the SWAC championship game as well.

His hiring in 2021 was celebrated as a return to the place where he coached under Pete Richardson. He signed a four-year deal worth $310k per year, with a fifth year option. 

“If you don’t go to a place with high expectations, you’re setting yourself up to fail,” he said. “I know what they’re looking for and feel I have the ingredients to get it done. The support is going to be there. What they’re looking for is a winner.”

