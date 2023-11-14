By

Norfolk State recorded its third straight win, handing Hampton University a 75-68 loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The Spartans went into halftime with a 41-32 lead and were able to hold off the Pirates for the final 20 minutes.

Jamarii Thomas was electric in this one, scoring 20 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. The Spartans’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 27 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 29 points (85% shooting) from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.0 points scored per possession on 51% true shooting.

Kyrese Mullen recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Hampton. The Pirates shot 22-of-57 (39%) from the field in this one, including 6-of-26 (23%) from the three-point line. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.89 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Norfolk State committed six unforced turnovers (8% of possessions)

Hampton was plagued by six unforced turnovers (8% of possessions)

The attendance of the game at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall was 4,500

Each team has its next game on Nov. 17. Norfolk State meets up with Fordham at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center, where the Spartans will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Hampton University will try to rebound when they take on Kent St. in a neutral site battle at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State beats Hampton in HBCU showdown