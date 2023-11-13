By

Texas A&M is looking for a new head football coach after parting ways with Jimbo Fisher and Stephen A. Smith thinks Deion Sanders is the man for the job.

Smith stated on First Take that he thinks Sanders would be a proper replacement for Fisher, who was sent packing with a $76 million buyout.



“Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them,” Smith said on the show.

I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M. Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

Deion Sanders was head coach at Jackson State from Dec. 2020 through December 2022.

Colorado is currently 4-6 in Sanders’ first season at Colorado. As interesting as Deion Sanders at Texas A&M sounds, there are some real issues with the premise. The Prime (pun intended) hurdle for Sanders getting the job — if Texas A&M wants him — would likely be related to moving key pieces of his personnel. His son, Shedeur Sanders, used up his one-time immediate transfer eligibility leaving Jackson State to come to Colorado. The only way he would be eligible to play for Texas A&M — or any other school — is if he graduates prior to next season. The same issue would persist for star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter as he left JSU for Colorado last year.

Smith has been a proponent of Deion Sanders as a head coach since his days at Jackson State, so it’s no surprise he put his name in the hat. Similarly, Smith recommended UNC give North Carolina Central’s LeVelle Moton a shot to run its program as Roy Williams prepared to retire. That job, of course, went to Hubert Davis. It’s anyone’s guess who will actually get the TAMU job, thoug.

Deion Sanders to Texas A&M: Could it work?