South Carolina State comes up short against South Florida

South Florida cruised to a 96-52 victory over South Carolina State on Thursday evening. The Bulls started fast, accumulated a 24-point lead into the break. They didn’t let up in the second half either, increasing their lead to as large as 46 points.

Chris Youngblood was an efficient machine, contributing 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to lead the way for South Florida. Youngblood was not the sole contributor though. The Bulls’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.24 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 20 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Mitchel Taylor scored 11 points, while Caleb McCarty added another eight to lead the way for South Carolina State. As a team, the Bulldogs had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.7 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 0-of-18 from deep.

South Florida’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 27 points off of 21 South Carolina State turnovers

South Carolina State was plagued by nine unforced turnovers (12% of possessions)

Zero lead changes and one tie were recorded in the game

South Florida claimed its first win of the season. The Bulls’ next action is at the Yuengling Center on Nov. 15. They will take on a Central Mich. squad that is looking to rebound from a loss in its last game. South Carolina State lost for the first time this season this evening. It doesn’t get any easier in the Bulldogs’ next game on Nov. 13. They will face a North Florida team that has been impressive lately.

