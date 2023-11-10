By

Utah claimed a commanding 108-48 victory over South Carolina State on Thursday evening. The Utes started by building up a 32-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 50-22 over the final 20 minutes.

Isabel Palmer scored 21 points in an incredibly efficient 7-of-10 shooting performance to lead the way for Utah. The Utes were relentless on the offensive boards, securing 30 extra possessions which they converted into 28 second chance points. The advanced analytics looked good as well. They racked up 1.48 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Cassandra Colòn scored 12 points, while Taniya McGown added another 10 to lead the way for South Carolina State. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.66 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 33% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

Utah outran South Carolina State, outscoring them in transition 18 to 5

South Carolina State recorded assists on 47% of attempted field goals

The teams combined to hit 25 threes

This was the latest win for Utah, which defeated Mississippi Valley State University in its last game. The Utes will head to Waco for their next contest, a Nov. 14 matchup with Baylor. South Carolina State lost for the first time this season this evening. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Fleming Gymnasium for their next chance at a win, a Nov. 11 battle with UNC Greensboro.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

South Carolina State WBB overwhelmed by Utah’s offense