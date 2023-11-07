Kansas cruise to home win defeating North Carolina Central

By

Kansas claimed a commanding 99-56 victory over North Carolina Central on Monday evening. The Jayhawks started by building up a 41-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Eagles 40-38 over the final 20 minutes.

Kevin McCullar Jr. was an efficient machine, contributing 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to lead the way for Kansas. McCullar Jr. was not the sole contributor though. The Jayhawks’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.48 points per possession on 70% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 22 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Ja’Darius Harris scored 12 points, while Josh Smith added another 11 to lead the way for North Carolina Central. As a team, the Eagles had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.85 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

Kansas outscored North Carolina Central in the paint 48 to 20

North Carolina Central was plagued by five unforced turnovers (8% of possessions)

The teams combined to hit 19 threes

Kansas claimed its first win of the season. The Jayhawks will welcome Manhattan to Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 10 for their next game. North Carolina Central lost for the first time this season this evening. The Eagles will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 9 visit by Virginia-Lynchburg to Durham.

