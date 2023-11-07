Texas Southern WBB comes up short against New Mexico

By

New Mexico defeated Texas Southern by a score of 76-59 at The Pit on Monday evening. The Lobos went into the break leading by 11 points, and then outscored the Lady Tigers 41-35 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Vianè Cumber scored 22 points to lead the way for New Mexico. Cumber was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-9 attempts. The transition game was a big factor in the Lobos’ success, as 17 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.99 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Texas Southern was led by Daeja Holmes, who scored 15 points while collecting five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 24% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

New Mexico outran Texas Southern, outscoring them in transition 17 to 6

TXSO’s bench outscored New Mexico’s bench 28 to 2

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

New Mexico claimed its first win of the season. The Lobos will head to Malibu for their next contest, a Nov. 9 matchup with Pepperdine. Texas Southern lost for the first time this season this evening. The Lady Tigers’ next game is against a North American side that is also recovering from a recent loss. They will square off on Nov. 14 at Health & P.E. Arena.

