Georgia WBB takes down North Carolina A&T WBB

Asia Avinger scored 15 points to lead the way for Georgia.
Georgia defeated North Carolina A&T by a score of 71-59 at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday evening. The Bulldogs went into halftime trailing 33-25 but outscored the Aggies by 20 points in the second half to come back and win.

Asia Avinger scored 15 points to lead the way for Georgia. Zoesha Smith was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-5 in the second half for 11 points to power the Bulldogs forward after the break. Georgia’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 53% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.3 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 26% shooting and 0.68 points per possession in the first half.

D’Mya Tucker scored 14 points, while Maleia Bracone added another 13 to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 6-of-30 from deep.

North Carolina A&T
  • Georgia committed four unforced turnovers (5% of possessions)
  • North Carolina A&T scored below 60 points for the first time this season
  • Javyn Nicholson recorded a game-high +22 plus-minus

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 10. Georgia takes on Belmont at the Curb Event Center, where the Bulldogs will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T will be thankful to return home when they take on Guilford at the Corbett Sports Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

