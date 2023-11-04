North Carolina A&T falls short in homecoming game to Towson

North Carolina A&T looked to rally a win during the Greatest Homecoming On Earth, but instead they suffered a 42-32 loss to Towson.
Devin Matthews starred in the ground game for Towson, rushing for three touchdowns. Nathan Kent contributed as well, completing 18-of-28 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Running back Kenji Christian starred in the ground game for North Carolina A&T, racking up an impressive 140 yards on 22 carries. The Aggies’ pass defense was a key component to their struggles against the Tigers. They allowed 9.4 yards per pass attempt.
Key Metrics to Victory: Towson
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 28 passing attempts and 29 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:44 (46% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 60% of third downs (6-10) while North Carolina A&T converted just 57% (8-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from North Carolina A&T
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to North Carolina A&T’s 83% efficiency
Each team has its next game on Nov. 11. Towson takes on Villanova, where the Tigers will look to continue their road success. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T will hope for a better result on the road when they take on CAA foe Rhode Island.
