Delaware State loses on the road to Central Conn. St.

Delaware State fell behind quickly, trailing by 15 at halftime before being defeated by Central Connecticut State 51-44.
Tailback Elijah Howard led the way for Central Conn. St., accumulating 257 yards on 23 rushing attempts. Howard got help as well, particularly from Ricky Ortega and Malik Thomas. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the Blue Devils wore down the defense with 498 total rushing yards on 56 attempts.
Marqui Adams found the endzone multiple times in Delaware State’s loss. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another one. Wide receiver NyGhee Lolley collected four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Adams.
Key Metrics to Victory: Central Conn. St.
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 75-25 run-pass split with 56 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:40 (56% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (5-13) while Delaware State converted just 36% (4-11)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting four turnovers from Delaware State
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Delaware State’s 50% efficiency
Central Conn. St. finally put an end to its recent struggles. The Blue Devils’ next game is an Oct. 14 matchup with Duquesne at Arthur J. Rooney Field. Del State’s record dropped to 1-5 with the loss. The Hornets will hope for a better result in their next game, an Oct. 21 visit by South Carolina State to Dover.
