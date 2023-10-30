Florida A&M travels to Alabama A&M for SWAC battle

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Alabama A&M and Florida A&M is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. For Alabama A&M, a win would mark a rebound from their recent loss to Alabama State. On the other side, a win for Florida A&M would continue to build on the promise the team showed in their last game against Prairie View A&M.
Alabama A&M (4-4 Overall, 2-3 in SWAC)
The Bulldogs’ performance this season has demonstrated they can be dominant on both sides of the ball. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 381 yards of total offense per outing, while holding opposition offenses to 339 yards per game. Ground yardage has been coming at an efficient clip. They are averaging an impressive 4.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Xavier Lankford will be leading Alabama A&M in this one. Lankford has averaged 150.2 pass yards per game with season totals of eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Alabama A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 32% of its rush attempts.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 46.7 points per game in those games. Alabama A&M has lost two straight matchups against Florida A&M since Oct 16, 2021.
Florida A&M (7-1 Overall, 6-0 in SWAC)
The Rattlers will be looking to retain their position among the top teams in the SWAC – East. They are averaging 29.9 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 31 touchdowns so far this year. Their defense allows an average of 271 yards and 15.3 points per game.
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa will be leading the way for Florida A&M. Moussa comes into this one having passed for at least one touchdown in the last eight games.
Florida A&M’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 26% of rush attempts.
The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 28.0 points per game in those games. Florida A&M is looking to remain undefeated in the SWAC this year, as they’re currently 6-0 in conference games this season.
