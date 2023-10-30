NC A&T Basketball big man out for the season once again

By

NC A&T basketball will be without center Will Felton for the second year in a row after he suffered a knee injury in a scrimmage against Presbyterian University according to a story first reported by David Horton of 24/7 Sports.

Felton is scheduled to recover for 4-5 months after having surgery, which will cause him to miss the entire 2023-2024 season.

Felton’s career at NC A&T has been stalled due to knee injuries. After transferring from Arizona State University in 2022, Felton missed all of last season with a knee injury. Last year’s NC A&T basketball team was devastated by injuries and was looking forward to Felton’s return this year.

NC A&T only had four returning players coming into the 2023-2024 season, Will Felton, Kyle Duke, Ahmad Hamilton, and Jeremy Robinson. Felton’s veteran presence is needed for a young roster full of freshmen and transfer players.

First-year head coach Monté Ross will start his tenure without a veteran as he works to overcome the last-place prediction in the CAA’s preseason poll. With the 6-9 center getting injured before the start of the season, he will have to figure out a way to fill the void in the frontcourt. Felton, Jason Murphy, and Nikolaos Chitikoudis are the only players listed at 6-9. Redshirt Sophomore Evan Joyner is 6-8 and the rest of the roster is 6-6 or shorter.

Felton may be eligible for a medical redshirt and return next season. Until then, NC A&T will have to move forward without him as they will begin their season on the road against the University of Pittsburgh on November 6.

