VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

NC A&T Basketball big man out for the season once again

The Aggies will be without the center from Raleigh after a scrimmage injury.
Posted on

NC A&T basketball will be without center Will Felton for the second year in a row after he suffered a knee injury in a scrimmage against Presbyterian University according to a story first reported by David Horton of 24/7 Sports.

Felton is scheduled to recover for 4-5 months after having surgery, which will cause him to miss the entire 2023-2024 season.

Felton NC A&T

Felton’s career at NC A&T has been stalled due to knee injuries. After transferring from Arizona State University in 2022, Felton missed all of last season with a knee injury. Last year’s NC A&T basketball team was devastated by injuries and was looking forward to Felton’s return this year.

NC A&T only had four returning players coming into the 2023-2024 season, Will Felton, Kyle Duke, Ahmad Hamilton, and Jeremy Robinson. Felton’s veteran presence is needed for a young roster full of freshmen and transfer players.

First-year head coach Monté Ross will start his tenure without a veteran as he works to overcome the last-place prediction in the CAA’s preseason poll. With the 6-9 center getting injured before the start of the season, he will have to figure out a way to fill the void in the frontcourt. Felton, Jason Murphy, and Nikolaos Chitikoudis are the only players listed at 6-9. Redshirt Sophomore Evan Joyner is 6-8 and the rest of the roster is 6-6 or shorter.

Felton may be eligible for a medical redshirt and return next season. Until then, NC A&T will have to move forward without him as they will begin their season on the road against the University of Pittsburgh on November 6.

NC A&T Basketball big man out for the season once again
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

30
2023 Football

Alabama State faces off with Grambling State
1.1K
2023 Football

Bishop Sycamore to make return at HBCU
GRAMBLING STATE VS BETHUNE-COOKMAN GRAMBLING STATE VS BETHUNE-COOKMAN
313
2023 Football

Grambling State victorious, takes down Bethune-Cookman
74
2023 Football

Tennessee State travels meet OVC competitor, Charleston So.
HAMPTON VS North Carolina A&T HAMPTON VS North Carolina A&T
585
2023 Football

Hampton back in the win column with win over North Carolina A&T
To Top
X