NCCU basketball has the Juice with epic schedule reveal

By

North Carolina Central basketball and head coach LeVelle Moton are known for their creative execution on the basketball court but NCCU hoops took it to another level with one of the most creative basketball schedule reveals in recent memory.

LeVelle Moton along with Senior Guard Fred Cleveland, Junior Guard Terrence Crawford, and Redshirt Senior Ja’Darius Harris re-created the poster from the movie Juice to reveal the Eagles 2023-2024 basketball schedule.

JUICE……🔥How Far will you go to get it? This time it’s for The Culture! 🙏🏾🏀 #WeAreNCCU pic.twitter.com/Nyl7G9OhZ3 — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) October 30, 2023

Check out the entire NCCU basketball schedule release below, highlighted by a season-opening game against the number-one team in the nation, the Kansas Jayhawks.

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team has released its 2023-24 schedule, featuring 29 games with competition spanning over 10 different conferences, including a first-time opponent.

NCCU will open the season with an inaugural match-up at the University of Kansas on Monday, Nov. 6. The last time the Eagles traveled to the state of Kansas was at Wichita State University in 2013.

Men’s basketball will host 13 games at McDougald-McLendon Arena, starting with a meeting against Virginia University of Lynchburg on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Other non-conference guests that will fly into the nest include Mid-Atlantic Christian University (Nov. 14), USC Upstate (Dec. 2), St. Andrews University (Dec. 15), Longwood University (Dec. 20), and Truett McConnell University (Jan. 3).

The Eagles continue their non-conference road journey at the University of Georgia (Nov. 12). NCCU plays Longwood again, but at the Lancers’ home gym on Saturday, Nov. 18. Men’s basketball will battle in the Campbell Classic as they take on the hosts, Campbell University (Nov. 20) and The Citadel (Nov. 21).

Additional stops include Coastal Carolina University (Nov. 26), the University of Virginia (Dec. 5), and Radford University (Dec. 9). Non-conference play concludes at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

There will be 14 MEAC games for the Eagles, all scheduled to be played in the new year. Men’s basketball will visit and host all seven conference opponents. The home slate of MEAC contests includes Howard University (Jan. 6), Norfolk State University (Jan. 8), Coppin State University (Feb. 3), Morgan State University (Feb. 5), University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Feb. 24), Delaware State University (Feb. 26), and South Carolina State University (March 7).

The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament will take place on March 13-16, with each conference school automatically qualifying to compete. The Norfolk Scope Arena will be the home of the tournament.

NCCU basketball has the Juice with epic schedule reveal