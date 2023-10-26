VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

Howard University nabs MEAC top spot and preseason POY honor

Shy Odom and Howard University take MEAC preseason honors into a highly anticipated 2023-2024 season.
Posted on

Courtesy of MEAC Sports

Howard University sophomore guard Shy Odom was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced today. Howard was selected as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC.  

All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.  

Odom, the reigning MEAC Rookie of the Year, was also named the MEAC Tournament Outstanding Player of the Year after leading the Bison to their first MEAC Tournament title in 30 years, last claiming the crown in 1992, on top of the regular-season crown and a 22-win season. The nine-time rookie of the week, Odom was 15th in the MEAC in scoring (10.9 ppg), and 14th in free throw percentage (.656) and blocked shots (16). He breached the 20-point mark twice during the season and scored in double figures 17 times in 31 games with two double-doubles.  

Defending MEAC champion Howard picked up 11 first-place votes in being named the preseason favorite, while the Spartans of Norfolk State were picked to finish second and received one first-place vote. North Carolina Central and Morgan State were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.  

Maryland Eastern Shore, Delaware State, Coppin State, and South Carolina State rounded out the predicted order of finish.  

Joining Odom on the Preseason All-MEAC First Team are Howard University teammates Marcus Dockery and Jelani Williams, Norfolk State’s Christian Ings, and Delaware State’s Martaz Robinson.  

The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. 

2023-24 MEAC Men’s BasketballAll-MEAC Teams

Shy Odom MEAC Howard University

Preseason Player of the Year: Shy Odom, Howard 

FIRST TEAM

Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown 
Shy Odom So. 6’6” Howard Roxbury, Mass. 
Martaz Robinson Sr. 6’2” Delaware State Baltimore, Md. 
Marcus Dockery Jr. 6’2” Howard Washington, D.C. 
Jelani Williams Gr. 6’5” Howard Washington, D.C. 
Christian Ings Gr. 6’2” Norfolk State Philadelphia, Pa. 

SECOND TEAM 

Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown 
Kameron Hobbs R-Jr. 5’10” Morgan State Stockbridge, Ga. 
Will Thomas R-Jr. 6’6” Morgan State Baltimore, Md. 
Brandon Stone Gr. 6’11” Delaware State Scottsdale. Pa. 
Jevin Muniz So. 6’6” Delaware State Bethlehem, Pa. 
Bryce Harris Jr. 6’4” Howard Brentwood, N.Y. 

THIRD TEAM

Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown 
Jamarii Thomas Jr. 6’0” Norfolk State Greensboro, N.C. 
George Beale Jr. So. 6’4” Norfolk State Suffolk, Va. 
Chace Davis Jr. 6’3” Maryland E. Shore Accokeek, Md. 
Jordan Simpson So. 6’5” S.C. State Orangeburg, S.C. 
Fred Cleveland Jr. Sr. 5’9” N.C. Central Baltimore, Md. 

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School (First-Place Votes) Points 
1. Howard (11) 107 
2. Norfolk State (1) 96 
3. North Carolina Central 79 
4. Morgan State (2) 72 
5. Maryland Eastern Shore 55 
6. Delaware State 39 
7. Coppin State 30 
8. South Carolina State 26 
Howard University nabs MEAC top spot and preseason POY honor
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.2K
Culture

Deion Sanders talks Saturday Night Live, reveals favorite imitator
265
MEAC

North Carolina Central rides Richard to big win over SC State
1.8K
Culture

LeBron James gets Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter starstruck
Davius Richard Davius Richard
849
MEAC

North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard up for national honor
760
2023 Football

Loobert Denelus of Benedict named finalist for Campbell Trophy
To Top
X