Howard University nabs MEAC top spot and preseason POY honor

Courtesy of MEAC Sports
Howard University sophomore guard Shy Odom was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced today. Howard was selected as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC.
All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Odom, the reigning MEAC Rookie of the Year, was also named the MEAC Tournament Outstanding Player of the Year after leading the Bison to their first MEAC Tournament title in 30 years, last claiming the crown in 1992, on top of the regular-season crown and a 22-win season. The nine-time rookie of the week, Odom was 15th in the MEAC in scoring (10.9 ppg), and 14th in free throw percentage (.656) and blocked shots (16). He breached the 20-point mark twice during the season and scored in double figures 17 times in 31 games with two double-doubles.
Defending MEAC champion Howard picked up 11 first-place votes in being named the preseason favorite, while the Spartans of Norfolk State were picked to finish second and received one first-place vote. North Carolina Central and Morgan State were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.
Maryland Eastern Shore, Delaware State, Coppin State, and South Carolina State rounded out the predicted order of finish.
Joining Odom on the Preseason All-MEAC First Team are Howard University teammates Marcus Dockery and Jelani Williams, Norfolk State’s Christian Ings, and Delaware State’s Martaz Robinson.
The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
2023-24 MEAC Men’s BasketballAll-MEAC Teams
Preseason Player of the Year: Shy Odom, Howard
FIRST TEAM
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Shy Odom
|F
|So.
|6’6”
|Howard
|Roxbury, Mass.
|Martaz Robinson
|G
|Sr.
|6’2”
|Delaware State
|Baltimore, Md.
|Marcus Dockery
|G
|Jr.
|6’2”
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|Jelani Williams
|G
|Gr.
|6’5”
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|Christian Ings
|G
|Gr.
|6’2”
|Norfolk State
|Philadelphia, Pa.
SECOND TEAM
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Kameron Hobbs
|G
|R-Jr.
|5’10”
|Morgan State
|Stockbridge, Ga.
|Will Thomas
|F
|R-Jr.
|6’6”
|Morgan State
|Baltimore, Md.
|Brandon Stone
|F
|Gr.
|6’11”
|Delaware State
|Scottsdale. Pa.
|Jevin Muniz
|G
|So.
|6’6”
|Delaware State
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|Bryce Harris
|G
|Jr.
|6’4”
|Howard
|Brentwood, N.Y.
THIRD TEAM
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Jamarii Thomas
|G
|Jr.
|6’0”
|Norfolk State
|Greensboro, N.C.
|George Beale Jr.
|G
|So.
|6’4”
|Norfolk State
|Suffolk, Va.
|Chace Davis
|G
|Jr.
|6’3”
|Maryland E. Shore
|Accokeek, Md.
|Jordan Simpson
|G
|So.
|6’5”
|S.C. State
|Orangeburg, S.C.
|Fred Cleveland Jr.
|G
|Sr.
|5’9”
|N.C. Central
|Baltimore, Md.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1. Howard (11)
|107
|2. Norfolk State (1)
|96
|3. North Carolina Central
|79
|4. Morgan State (2)
|72
|5. Maryland Eastern Shore
|55
|6. Delaware State
|39
|7. Coppin State
|30
|8. South Carolina State
|26