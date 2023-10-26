VIEW ALL SCORES
Bands

North Carolina A&T overtakes Division I Band of The Year lead

The new ESPN Band of the Year Ranking are out and North Carolina A&T is one of several schools who have moved up. Full rankings here.
Posted on

The latest rankings for the ESPN Band of The Year HBCU band championship are in and North Carolina A&T has made the leap to no. 1. 

The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine jumped up from no. 2 to no. 1, overtaking the Southern University Human Jukebox in the latest ESPN Band of Th Year rankings released exclusively to HBCU Gameday. A&T ranks first in musicality, percussion and picture, drill/design. 

The rankings have been cut from the top 15 to the top 10 programs in their latest iteration. 

Norfolk State Spartan Legion, ESPN Band of the Year
Norfolk State Spartan Legion

10 Alabama State “Marching Hornets”
9 Florida A&M “Marching 100”
8 Tennessee State University “Aristocrat of Bands”
7 Southern University “Human Jukebox” 
6 Prairie View A&M University “Marching Storm” 
5 Bethune-Cookman University “Marching Wildcats”
4 Texas Southern University “Ocean of Soul”
3 Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South”
2 Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion”
1 NC A&T “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” 

Auxiliaries

1 Jackson State
2 Norfolk State 
3 North Carolina A&T
4 Texas Southern
5 Florida A&M
6 Tennessee State
7 Prairie View A&M
8 Southern
9 Bethune-Cookman
10 Alabama State

ESPN Band of the Year



Drum Majors

1 Tennessee State
2 Prairie View A&M
3 Alabama State
4 NC A&T
5 Jackson State
6 Southern
7 Bethune-Cookman
8 Norfolk State
9 Hampton
10 Alcorn State

Musicality

1 NC A&T
2 Jackson State
3 Norfolk State 
4 Southern 
5 Bethune-Cookman
6 Tennessee State
7 Florida A&M 
8 Texas Southern
9 Alabama State
10 Prairie View A&M

Percussion

1 North Carolina A&T
2 Norfolk State
3 Morgan State
4 Jackson State
5 Prairie View A&M
6 Tennessee State
7 Florida A&M
8 South Carolina State
9 Delaware State
10 Bethune-Cookman

Picture/Drill, Design

1 North Carolina A&T
2 Norfolk State
3 Bethune-Cookman4 Jackson State
5 Southern
6 Tennessee State
7 Florida A&M
8 Texas Southern
9 South Carolina State
10 Grambling State

Performances are judged on an individual basis, with judges giving scores for specific areas only. Bands are encouraged to submit a performance to be judged monthly. The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.

The November ranking will list the top five in each division. The final ranking will award the top two teams in each division a shot at the ESPN Band of The Year title, which will be determined Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, GA with the show starting at 6 PM EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus. 

North Carolina A&T overtakes Division I Band of The Year lead
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

LeVelle Moton LeVelle Moton
520
2023-2024 Basketball

LeVelle Moton compares transfer portal to crack epidemic in college basketball
330
2023-2024 Basketball

Howard University nabs MEAC top spot and preseason POY honor
685
CIAA

Winston-Salem State climbs to no. 1 in ESPN Band of The Year
1.2K
Culture

Deion Sanders talks Saturday Night Live, reveals favorite imitator
265
MEAC

North Carolina Central rides Richard to big win over SC State
To Top
X