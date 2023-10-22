Tennessee State records win, defeating Lincoln (CA)

Tennessee State started the game hot on Saturday afternoon, scoring 14 first quarter points. The Tigers then carried that wave to power past Lincoln (CA) by a final score of 54-0.
Jordan Gant starred in the ground game for Tennessee State, rushing for four touchdowns. Jalen Rouse contributed as well, rushing for 93 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing in total offensive yards 394 to 145.
Teriq Phillips, Jimmy Inman, and Otis Weah were all contributors for Lincoln (CA) in the loss. Heavily struggled on offense, failing time and time again to put points on the board.
Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 75-25 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 15 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 24:16 (40% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 57% of third downs (4-7) while Lincoln (CA) converted just 41% (7-17)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting three turnovers from Lincoln (CA)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 59 yards while Lincoln (CA) had eight penalties for 70 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Lincoln (CA)’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 28. Tennessee State takes on Lindenwood at Nissan Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Lincoln (CA) will hit the road once again when they take on Kennesaw St. at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
