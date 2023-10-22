Florida A&M wakes up, beats Texas Southern

Florida A&M played a strong second half on Saturday evening, overcoming a 7-point halftime deficit to defeat Texas Southern 31-21.
Jeremy Moussa led the way for Florida A&M, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. Moussa got help as well, particularly from Kelvin Dean and Jamari Gassett. As a team, the Rattlers’ offense generated 5.8 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per pass attempt.
LaDarius Owens led the way for Texas Southern, rushing for 138 yards on 19 rushing attempts. The Tigers had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: Florida A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 58-42 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 32 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 38:29 (64% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 47% of third downs (8-17) while Texas Southern converted just 33% (4-12)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 58 yards while Texas Southern had six penalties for 60 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 75% of red zone trips as opposed to Texas Southern’s 67% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 28. Florida A&M takes on Prairie View A&M at Bragg Stadium, where the Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will try to rebound when they take on Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.