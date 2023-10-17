Hampton’s Armstrong Stadium hosts Delaware for CAA battle

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Hampton and Delaware is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. For Hampton, a win would mark a rebound from their recent loss to Monmouth. On the other side, a win for Delaware would continue to build on the promise the team showed in their last game against North Carolina A&T.
Hampton (3-3 Overall, 1-2 in CAA)
Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Pirates. Their defense has been allowing 386 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Hampton’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 387 yards per outing. Quarterbacks have had their way with this secondary, which allows 8.0 yards per pass attempt.
Quarterback Chris Zellous will be leading Hampton in this one. Zellous has averaged 154.2 pass yards per game with season totals of eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Hampton loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
The Pirates’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 8.0 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. The home field advantage hasn’t done much for them this season, as they’re currently 0-2 on home turf, allowing 30.5 points per game in such games. Hampton is 1-2 in CAA games.
Delaware (5-1 Overall, 3-0 in CAA)
Strong performances on both sides of the ball is not uncommon for the Blue Hens. Offensively, they’ve been racking up 402 yards per game. Additionally, they’re holding opposing offenses to 352 yards per game. Their backs and receivers have been particularly impressive, averaging 4.9 yards per rushing attempt so far this season.
Kyron Cumby gears up after an impressive performance in Delaware’s last game. Cumby rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Delaware’s play selection split has been fairly balanced thus far this season, throwing the ball 49% of time while rushing the other 51%.
The Blue Hens’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 22.0 points per game in those games. Delaware is looking to remain undefeated in the CAA this year, as they’re currently 3-0 in conference games this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.