Bragging rights on the line as Alcorn State meets Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State meet up for a pivotal Saturday afternoon HBCU football clash.
Saturday afternoon’s contest between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. For Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a win would mark a rebound from their recent loss to Mississippi Valley State. On the other side, a win for Alcorn State would continue to build on the promise the team showed in their last game against Grambling.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5 Overall, 0-3 in SWAC)

Pine Bluff enter with a 1-5 record on the season. Scoring points has been a struggle for them so far this season. They’re only averaging 13.8 points per contest. Pine Bluff’s defense is conceding an average of 31.0 points per game.

Keep your eyes on Kenji Lewis downfield. Lewis showed out in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last game, collecting three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 32% of their rushing attempts this season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 3-9 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 10.5 points per game in those games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost two straight matchups against Alcorn State since Sep 23, 2021.

Alcorn State (3-3 Overall, 2-1 in SWAC)

Defense has been the Braves’ main specialty for stretches of this season. They have only conceded an average of 356 yards per game, with opposing offenses having averaged 199 yards in the air and 158 yards on the ground. They’ve held opposing offenses to 4.3 yards per rush attempt and 7.1 yards per pass attempt.

Quarterback Aaron Allen will be leading the way for Alcorn State. Allen comes into this one having passed for at least one touchdown in the last three games.

Alcorn State’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Malik Rodgers has collected 27% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.

The Braves’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their secondary has had trouble recently, conceding 8.2 pass yards per attempt on average over those games. They are 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 15.7 points per game in those games. Alcorn State is 2-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 22.7 points per game in those games.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

