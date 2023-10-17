Tennessee State agrees to games with MEAC, SWAC opponents

The Tennessee State University has agreed to a money game with a SWAC school and home-and-home series with a MEAC school.
TSU has added a single-game contract to host Mississippi Valley State and a home-and-home contract with Howard University, according to FBSchedules.com. The report cites a records request.
Tennessee State University will pay Mississippi Valley State $100,000 to come to Nashville as the opponent for the 2024 John Merritt Classic. The game is set for Aug. 31, 2024.
Howard University and TSU have worked out a home-and-home contract that kicks off with TSU visiting the nation’s capital on Oct. 19, 2024. HU will return the favor in 2025 when it travels to Nissan Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025 to serve as TSU’s homecoming opponent.
Balancing out the $100k TSU will pay Valley is the fact that Kennesaw State has backed out of visiting Tennessee State next fall for the back end of a home-and-home contract. It will pay TSU $150k as it will be moving up to the FBS in 2024. TSU beat KSU earlier this season.
This news comes a few days after current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George questioned his fan base’s love for the game of football and implored them to support the program whether they are playing HBCUs or not. And it comes just 24 hours after TSU football’s Twitter account trolled both the MEAC and the SWAC for its wins over each conference in the first half of the 2023 season.
Tennessee State is currently 4-2 on the season.