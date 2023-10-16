Howard University hosts Norfolk State to start MEAC play

Two prolific ground attacks face off Saturday afternoon when Howard University takes on Norfolk State at Greene Stadium in Washington, DC to start MEAC play.
Each offense is averaging over 190 rushing yards per game this season. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. Howard is looking to move past their loss to Harvard, while Norfolk State tries to put their last result against Tennessee State behind them.
Howard University (2-4 Overall)
The Bison’s season thus far has resulted in a 2-4 record. They’ve had no trouble putting up points so far this season, averaging 30.7 per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bison’s defense allows 28.0 points per game on average.
Tony Bedell will look to find the end zone again after his rushing score in Howard’s last game. Bedell rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
The Howard University offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 55-45 rush-pass play selection split.
The Bison’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 20.7 points per game over that span. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 65 points against Morehouse to come away with the win. This is the first MEAC game for Howard.
Norfolk State (2-4 Overall)
The defense has been the Spartans’ main specialty for stretches of this season. Defensively, they’ve been conceding 243 rushing yards and 174 passing yards each game. More specifically, they’ve been holding opposing offenses to 4.5 yards per carry on the ground and 6.1 yards per attempt through the air.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 134.5 pass yards per game with season totals of 10 touchdowns and four interceptions thus far this season.
Norfolk State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.
The Spartans’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 21.3 points per game over that span. They are 2-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 19.5 points per game in those games. This is the first MEAC game for Norfolk State.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.