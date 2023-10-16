Jackson State University student killed in on-campus shooting

By

Correction: Our initial report cited another report, stating that the shooting that took the life of Jaylen Burns occurred during Jackson State University homecoming festivities. The shooting occured following the end of the festivities.

Jaylen Burns, a Jackson State University student was killed in an on-campus shooting over the weekend. Gunfire broke out on October 14th, “Involving two individuals who are not affiliated with Jackson State University.” according to a post on X from Jackson State.

The technology major from Chicago was taken to the hospital before being pronounced dead on Sunday night, according to WAPT.

On Monday, October 16th, 2023, Jackson State University Acting President Dr. Elayne H. Anthony released the following statement on the homecoming shooting:

With a heavy heart, I share the passing of Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois. He was transported to the hospital from campus after reports of shots fired at University Pointe Apartment Complex. The Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional security is on sight to ensure the safety of our campus community. We urge everyone to please carry your JSU Identification at all times. Classes are suspended for Monday, Oct. 16.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.

The safety of our students and campus community remains our priority. We are committed to addressing any threats to the security of this campus with the utmost care and attention.

We further encourage any member of our faculty, staff, or student body in need of grief support or locating counseling resources in your area, to please contact The Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.

The University also offers trained clinicians for faculty and staff through an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Telus Health. If you have questions about access, please contact Human Resources.

The holistic well-being of our students is first and foremost, and the safety of our campus community is our collective responsibility. Please remember, if you see something, say something. You may contact the JSU Department of Public Safety at 601-979-2580.

Together, we will remain JSU Strong.

Dr. Elayne H. Anthony

JSU Acting President

Jackson City Council member Brian C. Grizzell went to Facebook to share a message of support for Jaylen.

