Harvard dominates Howard University in Ivy-MEAC matchup

Harvard collected a resounding victory over Howard University on Saturday afternoon, taking the win by a final score of 48-7.
Tailback Isaiah Abbey led the way for Harvard, accumulating 120 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Charles DePrima contributed as well, completing 11-of-17 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. The team committed to the ground game early and often (71 1st quarter rushing yards, 71-29 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Crimson wore down the defense with 341 total rushing yards.
Tony Bedell starred in the ground game for Howard University, rushing for one touchdown. The Bison made costly mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first half alone.
Key Metrics to Victory: Harvard
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:57 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (5-10) while Howard converted just 46% (6-13)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting three turnovers from Howard
- Penalties – recorded one penalty for 5 yards while Howard had two penalties for 20 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Howard’s 50 percent efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 21. Harvard heads to Princeton Stadium to take on Princeton, where the Crimson will look to stay unbeaten. Meanwhile, Howard will be thankful to return home when they take on Norfolk State at Greene Stadium.
