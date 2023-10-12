Jackson State, Tennessee State top big HBCU homecoming week

Both Jackson State and Tennessee State are holding their homecoming football games this weekend as HBCU homecoming season is in full swing.
A total of 13 HBCUs are in the midst of homecoming week, culminating with football games on Saturday.
The biggest crowd is likely to be in Jackson, MS as Jackson State welcomes Alabama State to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The two schools played each other last season for ASU’s homecoming in the infamous “Who Is SWAC” game. JSU is currently on a three-game winning streak and hoping to outlast FAMU while Alabama State is looking to pick up the pieces of what many thought would be a year of contention for the Montgomery-based school.
Up the road in Nashville, Tennessee State is hosting Norfolk State. Tennessee State is currently 3-2 overall and looking to go two games above .500 before it gets into the meat of OVC play. It’s rare that a MEAC team makes a trip up to Nashville — but even more rare that it brings it band. This game will be a meeting of two of the premiere bands in HBCU football as the Norfolk State Spartan Legion travels to take on the Aristocrat of Bands.
Here is the full list of homecomings for the week of Oct. 14.
OCTOBER
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 (13)
ALBANY STATE vs. Allen
BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. Texas Southern
CENTRAL STATE vs. Savannah State
GRAMBLING STATE vs. Alabama A&M
JACKSON STATE vs. Alabama State
JOHNSON C. SMITH vs. Saint Augustine’s
LINCOLN (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (Ca.)
TENNESSEE STATE vs. Norfolk State
TUSKEGEE vs. Edward Waters
VIRGINIA STATE vs. Bluefield State
VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY LYNCHBURG vs. Fort Lauderdale