SWAC Announces Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its streaming schedule of men’s and women’s basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+ this upcoming season in conjunction with the league’s partnership with the Pac-12 called the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Men’s Semifinal #1 – Texas Southern vs Alabama A&M

The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two collegiate athletics conferences, is set to tip off for the second consecutive season.



The first-of-its-kind pact between Autonomy 5 and HBCU leagues was announced last year with its aim to create both a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice.

A total of four non-conference match-ups played on the campuses of SWAC member institutions will be carried live on ESPN+.



The men’s slate of games will feature Oregon at Florida A&M (Nov. 20), and USC at Alabama State (Dec. 19).



The women’s slate of games is highlighted by Arizona State at Grambling State (Nov. 16), and California at Florida A&M (Nov. 20).



The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip-off next month and culminate with the 2024 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. All tournament games are slated to be carried live on ESPN digital platforms.



Please see below for a composite listing of upcoming Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games scheduled for ESPN+.

DATE M/W GAME NETWORK Nov. 16 Women Arizona State at Grambling State ESPN+ Nov. 20 Women California at Florida A&M ESPN+ Nov. 20 Men Oregon at Florida A&M ESPN+ Dec. 19 Men USC at Alabama State ESPN+

