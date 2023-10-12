VIEW ALL SCORES
SWAC Announces Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Games

The SWAC has announced its streaming schedule for the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games
Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its streaming schedule of men’s and women’s basketball games that are slated to air on ESPN+ this upcoming season in conjunction with the league’s partnership with the Pac-12 called the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Men’s Semifinal #1 – Texas Southern vs Alabama A&M

The Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two collegiate athletics conferences, is set to tip off for the second consecutive season.

The first-of-its-kind pact between Autonomy 5 and HBCU leagues was announced last year with its aim to create both a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice.

A total of four non-conference match-ups played on the campuses of SWAC member institutions will be carried live on ESPN+.

The men’s slate of games will feature Oregon at Florida A&M (Nov. 20), and USC at Alabama State (Dec. 19).

The women’s slate of games is highlighted by Arizona State at Grambling State (Nov. 16), and California at Florida A&M (Nov. 20).

The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip-off next month and culminate with the 2024 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. All tournament games are slated to be carried live on ESPN digital platforms.

Please see below for a composite listing of upcoming Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series games scheduled for ESPN+. 

DATEM/WGAME  NETWORK
Nov. 16WomenArizona State at Grambling StateESPN+
Nov. 20WomenCalifornia at Florida A&MESPN+
Nov. 20MenOregon at Florida A&MESPN+
Dec. 19MenUSC at Alabama StateESPN+

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices.  

