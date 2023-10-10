SWAC men’s basketball ESPN schedule 2023-2024

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its ESPN television schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Texas Southern and Jackson State will tip off four consecutive Mondays of primetime SWAC matchups on ESPNU on January 22nd. A week later, Alcorn State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman on January 29th.

Southern will square off against Jackson State on February 5th, while Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M will close out the regular season portion of nationally televised games for the league on February 12th.

DATE TIME GAME NETWORK January 22 8:00 pm Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPNU January 29 8:00 pm Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU February 5 8:00 pm Southern at Jackson State ESPNU February 12 8:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M ESPNU

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)



About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

