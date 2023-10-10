HBCU Gameday Staff Polls: Week Seven (2023)

Week Six of college football is in the books, and it’s time for the HBCU Gameday Staff polls.
We’ll start off with the FCS poll.
HBCU Gameday Staff FCS Poll — Week 7
1 NCCU (5-1) — 50: Defending HBCU champs remain atop the poll, unanimously.
2 FAMU (5-1, 4-0) — 45: FAMU remains steady at no. 2 after knocking off Southern
3 Jackson State (4-2, 3-1) — 40: Jackson State beat Alabama A&M convincingly, controlling what it can control
4 Hampton (3-2, 1-1) — 34: Hampton suffered a three-point loss to the same Campbell team that nearly took down NCCU at home
5 Tennessee State (3-2, 1-1) — 31: Tennessee State went on the road and took down Kennessaw State
6 Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1) — 22: A thrilling win over Grambling State keeps ASU at the top of its division in this poll
7 Prairie View A&M (3-3, 2-1) — 18: PVAMU has a tall test this week as it travels to take on No. 2 FAMU
8 Howard (2-3) — 13: Howard hangs on to a top ten spot despite only having one win over FCS competition
9 Grambling State (3-3, 2-1) — 11: A loss to no. 6 Alcorn State keeps GSU on the list
10 Southern (2-3, 2-1)— 5: Southern would have been much higher if it was able to put together a touchodwn drive at home vs. FAMU when it counted most
Receiving Votes: Norfolk State
HBCU Gameday Staff D2 Poll — Week 7
1 Benedict College (6-0,4-0) — 50: The king stay the king after a dramatic win over a really good Miles squad
2 Virginia State (6-0, 4-0) — 45: VSU continues to look better each week, which is scary for the CIAA North
3 Tuskegee (5-1, 4-0) — 36: ‘Skegee got a bounce-back win over Morehouse to get back on track.
4 Miles College (4-2, 3-1) — 34: Miles ranked as high as three on several ballots, but ends up at no. 4
5 Fort Valley State (5-1, 5-0) — 25: FVSU is roling as it prepares to face no. 1 Benedict on Thursday
6 Virginia Union (5-1, 3-1) — 22: With Jada Byers seemingly back at full strength, VUU cannot be counted out
7 Albany State (4-2, 4-0) — 19: After a rough start to the season, ASU has reeled off four wins in a row
8 Johnson C. Smith (4-2, 3-1) — 11: JCSU suffered its first loss in CIAA to one Raleigh team and has another this week (SAU)
9 Allen (4-1, 3-1) — 10 : Allen beat CAU, but will have to face no. 7, no. 4 and no. 1 in the coming weeks
10 Fayetteville State — 9: Like Albany State, Fayetteville State has reeled off four wins in a row after an 0-2 start