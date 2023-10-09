The Shop UNINTERRUPTED is coming to three HBCU campuses

By

Three HBCUs will be getting visits from “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” over the coming weeks.



Tennessee State, Hampton University and North Carolina A&T will have the show on LeBron James’ ‘Uninterrupted’ platform for their homecomings.





Here’s the official press release:



For years, The Shop UNINTERRUPTED has been the go-to platform for the most authentic and genuine discussions. We’ve connected the dopest entertainers, world-class athletes, and music icons to create a cultural phenomenon – Shop Talk. At The Shop, community has always been at the heart of everything we do; it’s what drives us to create meaningful connections and promote a sense of togetherness.



This year, we’re bringing our shop chairs, celebrity guests and conversations to select HBCU campuses during Homecoming Season for unforgettable experiences centered around the power of community and collaboration. These events will celebrate the HBCU community and feature influential figures who will spark impactful conversations that empower and inspire the next generation of Black innovators.



In addition to the live taping of our award-winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, there will be interactive elements that foster connections among students, alumni, and members of the local community.



Join us this fall on The Shop HBCU Tour, supported by AT&T, Taco Bell, Toyota and TWIX as we stop by Tennessee State University, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T to continue these colleges and universities’ long legacy of cultivating Black excellence.

