Alabama State University athletics gets six-figure gift from alumnus

By

The Alabama State University moniker “Where History is Made” rings true as Alabama State alumnus and Atlanta philanthropist and entrepreneur Courtney Stewart (’03) continues to invest in his alma mater. Stewart announced a commitment of $200,000 to the University and Athletic Department.



The historic commitment which is the largest in school history to the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics was generously made to establish the Courtney Stewart Digital Content and Creative Space, which will be housed in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The announcement comes after he committed an initial $100,000 gift last year to the University in scholarships.



Stewart presented the gift to Alabama State on the field during the homecoming contest against Bethune-Cookman. He was joined on the field by his parents, James and Rosalyn Stewart. His gift will help Alabama State students develop both personally and professionally as they move forward in the communications profession.



“I’m deeply committed to investing into the lives of the students at Alabama State and providing them a space to thrive and have the scholarships, educational resources, and department upgrades necessary for them to develop as students and professionals,” Stewart said. “Thank you to Dr. Jason Cable and the Athletic department along with Dr. Russell Robinson, Ms. Rhuhaiminimia Laffitte, and the Communications department who have all been great partners in helping turn this vision into reality. I am “ALL IN” and this is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to Alabama State University.”

Alabama State University Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable, explained that this cutting-edge space will serve two purposes; primarily it will provide space for students in the university’s communications department to create content for their professional portfolios; as well as increasing the quality of content created for and from the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Students will have the unique opportunity to work side by side with other creatives to enhance their processes and skills.

“The Courtney Stewart Digital Content and Creative Space will be constructed in phases with the latest technology which will allow Alabama State students to create, edit, record, produce, and collaborate,” Cable said. “I would like to thank Courtney not only for his generous gift but also for his commitment to legacy and impact. This transformational gift will greatly benefit our students and student-athletes throughout their time at ASU and impact them for the rest of their lives.

Dr. Cable also shared that the Creative Space will also include an adjacent suite branded as “The Innovation Café Powered By Courtney Stewart” which will serve as a first-class technology cafe for students and visitors.



“The new space created by this historic gift will be branded with the words CREATE, LEARN, and GROW as this will be a space that will foster creativity, enhance the learning process, and facilitate the growth and development of Alabama State University students,” asserted Cable.



Work will begin immediately to open the space and make it available for Alabama State University students to begin creating, learning, and growing.



About Courtney Stewart

As founder of Right Hand Co., Right Hand Foundation and co-founder of Keep Cool Records, Stewart leverages a 360-degree approach to all aspects of his business and philanthropy. He is an artist manager, record label executive, tech investor, real estate developer and humanitarian who maximizes opportunity for success from all angles. This ability to align and collaborate closely with artists not only fostered the breakout of multi-platinum, global superstar Khalid, but it also cemented Stewart among the industry’s leaders recognized on Billboard’s prestigious “40 Under 40,” Variety’s 2018 and 2019 “Hitmakers” list, and Billboard’s 2020 “Power List.”



Stewart has built an impressive career beyond the music industry. As an Atlanta native, he has invested in real estate throughout Atlanta to support revitalization. His development projects include dozens of single and multi-family homes, as well as The Network ATL, a premiere event space in the city.



Additionally, he founded Right Hand Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides single mothers and children with free housing, educational programs and resources that support long-term success and independent sustainability. His charitable outreach in Atlanta has been longstanding and has provided a wide range of support impacting hundreds of families across the metro area.



Stewart is committed to the advancement of HBCUs and was honored with an Alabama State University 50 Under 50 alumni award as a donor, advisory committee member, and ambassador of the University. Stewart often does speaking and panel engagements with campuses across the country to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Alabama State University athletics gets six-figure gift from alumnus