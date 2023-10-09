Howard University prepares for annual clash against Harvard

Harvard Stadium will be a focus of HBCU football fans on Saturday afternoon when Howard University travels to take on the Crimson. Recent outcomes for these teams have differed. Harvard is without a loss in their last four games, while HU is hoping to rebound from a 20-23 loss to Northwestern. These teams last met in 2022. Harvard came out on top in that one by a score of 41-25.
Harvard (4-0 Overall, 2-0 in Ivy League)
The Crimson’s season thus far has resulted in a 4-0 record. They’re putting up an average of 5.5 touchdowns and 39.5 points per contest. The Crimson’s defense is conceding an average of 395 yards and 23.8 points per game.
Quarterback Charles DePrima will continue to have his eyes on the end zone for Harvard. DePrima arrives having passed for at least one touchdown in the last four games.
Harvard has a rush-heavy offense, with a 63-37 rush-pass play selection split.
The Crimson’s record sits at 3-0 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 7.6 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 40.0 points per game in those games. Harvard has won two straight matchups against Howard since Oct 5, 2019.
Howard University (2-3 Overall)
The Bison’s performance this season has established them as a threat both offensively and defensively. The proof is in the numbers, as they are putting up 414 yards of total offense per contest while holding opposition offenses to 296 yards per game. Their backs and receivers have been particularly impressive, averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt so far this season.
Eden James gears up after an impressive performance in Howard’s last game. James rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Howard University has a rush-heavy offense, with a 55-45 rush-pass play selection split.
The Bison’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 353 offensive yards per game during those games. They are 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 26.0 points per game in those games. This is Howard’s only game against an Ivy League opponent this season.
