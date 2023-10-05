By

The top 15 bands have been released for the HBCU Band of the Year Rankings and a lot of strong opinions have been formed.

TOP 15

15 UAPB “The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South”

14 Howard University “Showtime”

13 Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul”

12 Hampton University “Marching Force”

11 Alabama State “Marching Hornets”

10 South Carolina State “Marching 101”

9 PVAMU “Marching Storm”

8 Grambling State “World Famed”

7 Tennessee State “Aristocrat of Bands”

6 FAMU “Marching 100”

5 Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion”

4 Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South”

3 Bethune-Cookman University “Marching Wildcats”

2 NC A&T “Blue and Gold Marching Machine”

1 Southern University “Human Jukebox”

The list is determined by a point-system adjudicated by a committee of current and legendary band directors on a monthly basis. The top two division one and division two bands will face off in Atlanta the night before the Celebration Bowl and a winner will be crowned champion.

STRONG REACTIONS

There have been a lot of strong opinions expressed since the list dropped last week. HBCU Gameday’s Wilton Jackson shared why he believes Texas Southern’s “Ocean of Soul” was disrespected.

“This is a band that, you know, maybe some people are sleep on,” Jackson stated. “But if you’re in connected to band culture, specifically HBCU bands, Texas Southern is great.”

“I always used to classify them in terms of like the harmonizing of music and songs and things like that next to Southern. I liked a lot of their arrangements and, of course, every band has their popular song or a series of popular songs that they play. I just kind of think a little bit more credit could have been given to Texas Southern.”

Jackson believes Texas Southern should have been ranked inside the top ten instead of South Carolina State’s “Marching 101”.

HBCU Band of The Year Rankings: Texas Southern snubbed?