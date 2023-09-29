HBCU Band of The Year Rankings: NAIA bands top D2 list

By

ESPN’s Band of The Year HBCU Band championship is less than 80 days away and we’ve got the exclusive first look at the top 15 bands from both Division I and Division II.



Ironically, both the bands atop the Division II HBCU Band standings are actually schools whose football programs compete at the NAIA level. Langston University turned the initial corner ranked first, followed by Florida Memorial.



The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.

15 Edward Waters

14 Albany State

13 Clark Atlanta

12 Fayetteville State

11 Miles College

10 Winston-Salem State

9 Benedict College

8 Tuskegee University

7 Savannah State

6 Elizabeth City

5 Central State

4 Fort Valley State

3 Virginia State

2 Florida Memorial

1 Langston University

Auxiliaries

10 Benedict College

9 Albany State

8 Miles College

7 Tuskegee University

6 Fort Valley State

5 Florida Memorial

4 Elizabeth City State

3 Central State

2 Virginia State

1 Langston University





Drum Majors



10 Benedict College

9 Bowie State

8 Savannah State

7 Miles College

6 Fort Valley State

5 Elizabeth City State

4 Virginia State

3 Langston University

2 Central State

1 Florida Memorial





Musicality



10 Fayetteville State

9 Talladega College

8 Virginia State

7 Fort Valley State

6 Tuskegee University

5 Elizabeth City State

4 Winston-Salem State

3 Langston University

2 Florida Memorial

1 Central State

Percussion

10 Miles College

9 Bowie State

8 Albany State

7 Fort Valley State

6 Savannah State

5 Edward Waters

4 Clark Atlanta

3 Benedict College

2 Langston University

1 Fayetteville State



Drill/Marching/Manuevering

10 Albany State

9 Fort Valley State

8 Winston-Salem State

7 Miles College

6 Elizabeth City State

5 Savannah State

4 Virginia State

3 Tuskegee University

2 Langston University

1 Florida Memorial

The next update will come in late October as the top 15 will be reduced to the top 10 overall in each division. The November ranking will list the top five in each division. The final ranking will award the top two teams in each division a shot at the ESPN Band of The Year title, which will be determined Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, GA with the show starting at 6 PM EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

