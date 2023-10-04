VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

Shaqir O’Neal primed for bigger role with Texas Southern

Shaqir O’Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaq, has impressed his coach at Texas Southern University, who sees a bigger role for him.
Posted on

Texas Southern University head coach Johnny Jones said he’s expecting big things out of Shaqir O’Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA analyst Shaq O’Neal.

Jones spoke during Wednesday’s SWAC Media Day about the work that O’Neal has been putting in over the summer. 

“One of the new  guys that we’re really happy and excited about is Shaqir O’Neal,” Jones said. “I think people that hadn’t had an opportunity to see his offseason workouts — I think he’s done an awesome job in transitioning in the last two years and we’re looking forward to him making an impact with us and for us as well.”

Shaqir O'Neal, Texas Southern
Shaqir O’Neal takes a shot in a game during the 2021-2022 season.

Listed as 6’7, 201 pounds, Shaqir O’Neal was a  three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Union Grove Senior High School in Georgia. He redshirted the 2021-2022 season and made his college debut against San Francisco last Nov.  He played in 20 games last season, averaging 1.4 points per game in just over seven minutes of action per contest. The best game of his young career so far came against North American when he scored 12 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 28 minutes. 

O’Neal will look to play a bigger role this season as Texas Southern hopes to bring home its fourth-straight SWAC tournament title and return to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row. 

Shaqir O’Neal primed for bigger role with Texas Southern
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

413
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T hosts Villanova for CAA matchup
382
Culture

Virginia State addresses racism at Guilford College soccer match
1.7K
2023 Football

NFL All-Pro Antonio Cromartie joins HBCU coaching staff
611
1
2023 Football

Colorado football ‘HBCU’ shirt example of ignorance gone viral
391
2023 Football

Alabama A&M and Jackson State meet in Gulf Coast Challenge
To Top
X