By

Texas Southern University head coach Johnny Jones said he’s expecting big things out of Shaqir O’Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA analyst Shaq O’Neal.

Jones spoke during Wednesday’s SWAC Media Day about the work that O’Neal has been putting in over the summer.

“One of the new guys that we’re really happy and excited about is Shaqir O’Neal,” Jones said. “I think people that hadn’t had an opportunity to see his offseason workouts — I think he’s done an awesome job in transitioning in the last two years and we’re looking forward to him making an impact with us and for us as well.”

Shaqir O’Neal takes a shot in a game during the 2021-2022 season.

Listed as 6’7, 201 pounds, Shaqir O’Neal was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Union Grove Senior High School in Georgia. He redshirted the 2021-2022 season and made his college debut against San Francisco last Nov. He played in 20 games last season, averaging 1.4 points per game in just over seven minutes of action per contest. The best game of his young career so far came against North American when he scored 12 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 28 minutes.

O’Neal will look to play a bigger role this season as Texas Southern hopes to bring home its fourth-straight SWAC tournament title and return to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row.

Shaqir O’Neal primed for bigger role with Texas Southern