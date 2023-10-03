Alabama A&M and Jackson State meet in Gulf Coast Challenge

The Gulf Coast Challenge will have the attention of HBCU football fans on Saturday afternoon. Alabama A&M and Jackson State are set to battle in a can’t-miss SWAC football contest. Both teams enter after some recent success. AAMU has won two consecutive games, while JSU beat Bethune-Cookman 22-16 in their last contest. The last time these two teams played was in 2022. Jackson State took that one by a final score of 27-13.
Alabama A&M (3-2 Overall, 1-1 in SWAC)
The Bulldogs’ performance this season has demonstrated they can be dominant on both sides of the ball. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 382 yards of total offense per outing while holding opposition offenses to 329 yards per game. Efficiency in their passing attack has been key. So far this season, they are averaging 7.6 yards per passing attempt.
Quarterback Quincy Casey will be leading Alabama A&M in this one. Casey has averaged 214.2 pass yards per game with season totals of seven touchdowns and one interception.
Alabama A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 31% of its rush attempts.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 7.6 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-2 in 2022. Alabama A&M has lost two straight matchups against Jackson State since Oct 9, 2021.
Jackson State (3-2 Overall, 1-1 in SWAC)
The Tigers have been averaging 390 yards of total offense per game through 5 games. Opposing offenses have racked up 369 yards per game against Jackson State’s defense. They’ve struggled all season to defend the run. Opposing backs are averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.
Irv Mulligan gears up after an impressive performance in Jackson State’s last game. Mulligan rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win over Bethune Cookman..
Jackson State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 55-45 rush-pass play selection split.
The Tigers’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-1 at neutral sites so far this year. Jackson State is 3-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 24.0 points per game in those games.
2022 Gulf Coast Challenge
